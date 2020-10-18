Transcript for Over 25 million have already voted, but this is what pollsters expected: Nate Silver

Don't wait, vote today! Tell everyone you know. Everyone you meet. Vote vote! No matter what, don't let anyone discourage you and tell you your vote won't count, because it does. You, the American people, are going to decide the future of this country! Vote! The Democrat push for early votes seem to be bearing fruit. A staggering 20% of the total voting in 2016. Nate silver weighs in on what it may say. The election is happening more than 25 million people have voted early in person or by mail and that number will continue to rise between now and election day. So far Democrats have a big edge on Republicans. But remember, this is pretty much what pollster's expected. 63% of Democrats said they would vote early compared to 35% of Republicans. But Republicans could make up for that with a big turnout on November 3rd since 60% of them plan to cast a ballot on election day. Donald Trump is trailing Joe Biden in national polls. Mail in ballots are easy an convenient. The downside, a higher percentage are rejected because it is easy to maker errors. Overall, turnout tends to increase when they implement mail in voting. I buy that Republicans should be worried that they are locking a lot of votes in, but I would not say they should panic. They will be sky high on those and top approximately $150 million votes.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.