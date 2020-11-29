Transcript for 1-on-1 with Adm. William McRaven

Now let's take a closer look at the national security challenges awaiting the Biden administration with admiral bill would craven. The retired navy seal who headed US special operations command and planned the raid that killed Osama bin Laden. We've all seen the famous photo from that day in the situation room president a bomb Vice President Biden Hillary Clinton Tony blink at. They were all watching in real time as Navy SEALs descended on bin Laden's compound. The Creighton served in the military under six presidents but has been outspoken. Against president trumps leadership last month writing that despite being. A pro life pro Second Amendment small government strong defense and a National Anthem standing conservative. He was voting for Joseph Biden he has since briefed the president to lacked on national security issues and Roma craven joins me now it's great to see you admiral. I want to get to those cabinet nominees in a moment and I want to start with the news out of Iran Iran's top nuclear scientist. Was assassinated in a brazen ambush on Friday. And many are pointing the finger at Israel Iran is vowing revenge but given that president trump seems to be itching for an excuse to strike around. Do you think Iran might just let this pats. Road course sure it. You don't remember you're the Iranians. In in the region four and afforded plus years in terms of but tension. That the biggest issue going four courses that Iran there are either suspects or knows of Israel. Was responsible for this attack and then. Of course kind of a bar association they're going to assume that we there collaborator Rivera. Or at a minimum were rooting out of of the Israeli's actions. So now all the biggest issue news crews going to missed out. The Iranians are going to be in a position where they have to repelled at I don't see anywhere around and they're good they're gonna have to save face. And so now the issue becomes well what is our television look like does that then begin to escalate the problems in the region and that's not going to be good for anybody. Iranians don't wanna go to war plus we don't wanna go to war around. Sore rebutting used to do bestseller candid kennel lower the temperature and and try not to our Dupuis and enter an escalation mode. And president elect Biden says he wants to reenter the Iran nuclear deal which truck pulled out of of course how does that complicate that effort and Kenny really just get back into the deal without changes. We're all I don't think he didn't do real work out some changes. And then there's been a lot of our controversy Aaron and a lot of folks who don't like the Jewish superiority. And I understand the fact of the matter is that Trace it to your it was probably gonna give us there are ten to twelve to fifteen years before the Iranians could possibly have. Enriched enough uranium took to build bombs. Now of course abided by attacking. There in particular scientist spiral waited escalating this effort the Iranians that they're going to be more compelled to try to get a bomb quicker. This is going to complicate. President Biden's our efforts diplomatic efforts now are down from Iranian standpoint. After president truck pulled out of the jury superior way I think they're going to be very very reluctant to get into any agreements rook the United States at this point. So but it president Biden role will have a difficult challenge office amp. And you wrote in two when he eighteen bet president trump had already humiliated. Us on the world stage Donald Trump has 52 days leftist president. What are you most concerned that he might do when it comes to national security what's your nightmare scenario here. Well I don't know what is a nightmare scenario arm concerned about a number of friends obviously you have as. Taken out all the oil leadership in the Department of Defense from the secretary of defense. The top four members of the department defense of have been fired. He's put in a new team that can live entertainment Europe maybe there they're good folks but there are inexperienced and what they're trying to do of course is to push forward. President Trump's agenda particularly. When it comes to or Iraq and net and Afghanistan. And drawing down the number of troops in Iraq and Afghanistan. And what of so before is look we can have reasonable policy discussions. On how many people we ought to have been in Iraq and Afghanistan. The war don't want there was word on a rush to fill order we don't want to pull everybody out of Afghanistan. And wrist putting the troops inherited and in greater are in greater arms wide. So we've got to be thoughtful regatta be methodical about how we draw down. The number of troops in Afghanistan but what are the purest. It is that this new administration and the Department of Defense is really rushing to do a lot of Trump's agenda rules all. Both for. President Biden comes on. And we have also seen president trump refused to concede and falsely claiming every day that he won the election talking about conspiracies. Impact do you think that has internationally how to put the rest of the world views what is happening. Well there are the rest of the world of course it is just looking for it by the administration to command. The concerns the international community has had for quite some time. Is that president trump it is not but it coalition Norton doesn't believe and alliances. And and frankly if we are going to move Ford of this new national security team is Gordon Ford. There are going to need strong alliances that are going to need a strong NATO. There are going to need strong partnership through DOS John nation for the African Union and net and present trump goes not been inclined to do that. When you tackle a look at all of good treaties and agreements we have pulled out. Organizations like their World Health Organization rippled back on the transfer some of partnership on the Paris climate accord on the open skies and and a host of others. The problem Joseph reed don't abide by Airpwn treaties if we don't. Recognize and support aren't treaties then grew in the international community is going to want to partner with us in the future. So president trump has been playing short game I would offer our president Biden will come in strengthen those alliances strengthened his coalition's. Dip back into some of these organizations. As imperfect as they might be and begin to play belonged to him. And admiral back to their cabinet nominees she saw the national security cabinet nominee issue no most of them but it really does seem like. Back to the future what difference do you think they'll make now that there with Biden instead of a bomb I think you touched on a few things there. You are you know I've heard this refrain allot your since the the nominees were announced. And and I don't agree that the fact the matter arose these are different times. I mean the challenges out there may be the same in terms of audit and a rising China an aggressor Russia. The potential for North Korea to have regular took ICBM's. We're gonna pandemic out there regret climate change. But this new group of national security professionals come in in. Are incredibly experienced incredibly talented and they know which other and and that's an important factor when it comes to working together. But they are going to approach these issues differently than certainly the trump administration did. And I would offer to some degree differently than Obama administration to. They are certainly going to be our coalition builders are going to Europe or strengthen our alliances rebuild those alliances. I love the fact that Pavel rains came out very quickly and that as the nominee for the the director of national tell since she made it very clear. But she is going to tell it president Biden not what he once tutor but what he needs to hear. And of course we also know that each one of these nominees has come in and said look we are not gonna politicized. Our organizations our agencies and that's going to be incredibly important. For pros and Biden for the nation. It will be a very interesting time in want to thank you admiral McRae and for joining us today. Mark larger.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.