-
Now Playing: Dr. Birx details each phase for ‘opening up America again’
-
Now Playing: Dr. Deborah Birx on the importance of COVID-19 testing
-
Now Playing: Trump's 'narcissism getting in the way of empathy' in coronavirus response: Emanuel
-
Now Playing: US should produce 5M COVID-19 tests day before opening economy: Harvard professor
-
Now Playing: Trump's tweets 'encouraging illegal activity' amid coronavirus: Gov. Jay Inslee
-
Now Playing: Pelosi says Dems 'very close to agreement' with GOP on new coronavirus bill
-
Now Playing: Nancy Pelosi criticizes Trump’s handling of coronavirus pandemic
-
Now Playing: 'We shouldn't criticize early (COVID-19) models for seeming too pessimistic': Silver
-
Now Playing: '(Trump) placing blame instead of taking responsibility' on coronavirus: Pelosi
-
Now Playing: Lawmakers consider additional funds for the Paycheck Protection Program
-
Now Playing: 1-on-1 with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi
-
Now Playing: Final deal on next relief package is delayed
-
Now Playing: Trump, Perdue announce $19 billion relief program for farmers
-
Now Playing: Cuomo orders private, public labs to prioritize COVID-19 testing
-
Now Playing: Cuomo responds to Trump's criticisms
-
Now Playing: Roosevelt Navy captain awaits his fate
-
Now Playing: Kentucky has at least 121 deaths and nearly 2,300 confirmed cases of COVID-19
-
Now Playing: President Trump threatening to bypass Congress
-
Now Playing: President Trump to unveil reopening guidelines