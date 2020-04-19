Administration working to 'double the number of (COVID-19) tests ... available': Birx

More
George Stephanopoulos interviews Dr. Deborah Birx on "This Week."
8:46 | 04/19/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Administration working to 'double the number of (COVID-19) tests ... available': Birx

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"8:46","description":"George Stephanopoulos interviews Dr. Deborah Birx on \"This Week.\"","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/ThisWeek","id":"70230095","title":"Administration working to 'double the number of (COVID-19) tests ... available': Birx","url":"/ThisWeek/video/administration-working-double-number-covid-19-tests-birx-70230095"}