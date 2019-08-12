'There is nothing authentic about Pete Buttigieg': Chris Christie

More
The "This Week" Powerhouse Roundtable debates the latest developments in the 2020 presidential campaign.
8:26 | 12/08/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 'There is nothing authentic about Pete Buttigieg': Chris Christie

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"8:26","description":"The \"This Week\" Powerhouse Roundtable debates the latest developments in the 2020 presidential campaign.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/ThisWeek","id":"67579855","title":"'There is nothing authentic about Pete Buttigieg': Chris Christie","url":"/ThisWeek/video/authentic-pete-buttigieg-chris-christie-67579855"}