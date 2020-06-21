Transcript for Berman could shed light on the pattern of 'chaos crisis and corruption': Jeffries

Thank you, John Bolton, for being the firefighter that shows up to the building that's already burned with the fire hose and saying I'm here to help. Curious to me now he has something to say when he could have stepped forward as a patriot when the stakes were high. As damning as the allegations against the president are in that book, they are equally damning of John Bolton for keeping it concealed. House Democrats blasting John Bolton for going public only after he had a book to sell. Bolton declined to cooperate with the house impeachment inquiry last fall. Let's talk to one of the leaders of that effort, congressman hakeem Jeffries. He served as an impeachment manager during president trump's impeachment trial. Senator Jeffries, let me start with the breaking news over the weekend, the firing of U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman. We now have heard from the chairman of the judiciary committee, you are a member of the judiciary committee, saying they'll investigate. The committee will investigate and invited Geoffrey Berman to testify. Do you expect he'll testify? It's my point that at some point the judiciary committee will hear from the former U.S. Attorney for the southern district of New York, Mr. Berman, because I think he has a lot to say about the continuing pattern of chaos, crisis and corruption that we've seen from the trump minutes from the very beginning until this very day. At the end of the day the president gets to hire, gets to choose, nominate, appoint U.S. Attorneys. He also, doesn't he, have the right to fire U.S. Attorneys? We have a long tradition in this country of there being no political interference between the white house and the department of justice, which is the primary vehicle at the federal level for ensuring that there's equal protection under the law, liberty and justice for all, anchored in the principle that we're a government of the people, by the people and for the people, not a government of a dictator or monarch or a king. That's why chairman Adler said we're going to have this hearing on political interference between the white house and the department of justice and take the facts to the American people and take it from there. Let's turn to John Bolton. I mean, we know your criticism that he should have come out earlier. Let me ask you about his critique of the house Democrats. He said it was malpractice to focus the impeachment so narrowly to the Ukraine given all else that was going on. Is he right about that? In hindsight should you have had more in your impeachment inquiry than just Ukraine? Not at all. John Bolton is a political opportunist and a profiteer. He had the opportunity to step forward and participate in the house impeachment inquiry and share any information that he had about wrong doing by president trump and other members of his administration and he declined. He could have stepped forward in the midst of the senate impeachment trial, but he ran and hid. That's unfortunate. At the end of the day house impeachment managers proved with clear and convincing evidence that Donald Trump corruptly abused his power by pressuring a foreign government, Ukraine, to target Joe Biden, an American citizen, solely for political gain as part of his corrupt scheme to interfere in the 2020 election. We established that. The senate committed malpractice in terms of acquitting Donald Trump and now it's in the hands of the American people. When you hear the allegations that Bolton is making about what he said with president XI regarding helping his election and also what he said to president erdogan of Turkey, are those impeachable offenss? We litigated the question of impeachment and Donald Trump is impeached and forever will be. We had a trial in the senate that wasn't a functioning trial because unlike any other impeachment trial in the history of the republic, the senators declined to call a single witness. They declined to issue a single subpoena. They declined to review a single document and that was unfortunate. Again, as I indicated, this is in the hands of American people who will have a whole host of things to decide as to whether this president deserves re-election including his incompetent response to the covid-19 pandemic, his failure to deliver in a meaningful way economically on behalf of every day Americans and his inability to lead during a moment of confronting the long history of systemic racism in this country. Congressman Jeffries, before you go, I want to ask a different question. If Democrats retain the house, do you think that Nancy Pelosi should step aside and we should have a black speaker of the house? Not at all. Nancy Pelosi has done a phenomenal job as speaker leading our for the people agenda, which has been focused on lowering health care cost, increasing pay for every day Americans, defending our democracy, our covid-19 response has been tremendous and comprehensive. We'll pass the George Floyd justice and policing act this Thursday which will help strike a blow against police violence, police brutality and police abuse. She has been a legendary speaker working with an historically diverse caucus leading us forward. I look forward to her continuing to do so in the next congress. Definitive answer to that question. Congressman hakeem Jeffries, chairman of the house democratic caucus, thank you for joining us.

