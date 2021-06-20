Transcript for Biden faces critical issues at home after 1st foreign trip

summit that echoed the cold war and proclaimed a national holiday harkening back to the he kicks off the summer facing a series of challenges that will determine the fate of his national agenda. Our round stable is here to break it all down. Jon Karl starts us off. Reporter: It was president Biden's first big moment on the world stage. It's always bet to meet face-to-face. Reporter: Face-to-face, but not side by side in the battle Biden has portrayed as democracy versus autocracy. I told him no president of the United States could keep faith with the American people if they did not speak out to defend our democratic values. Reporter: A positive spin on the summit, but also a flash of frustration for which he later apologized. Why are you so confident he'll change his behavior, Mr. President? I'm not confident. What the hell -- when did I say I was confident? I said -- what I said was -- let's get it straight. I said what will change their behavior is if the rest of the world reacts to them. Reporter: Many presidents have talked of promoting democracy, but Biden is doing so after democracy came under attack at home. What do you say to allies about how the next president of the United States can keep any promises you make? What I'm saying to them is watch me. That's why it's so important that I succeed in my agenda. Reporter: Democracy is a great ideal. It's also messy. The Biden agenda is running up against that reality in congress where he faces near total opposition from Republicans and unrealistic demands from many in his own party. He wants to make an historic investment in America's infrastructure. Something bigger than Eisenhower's interstate highway system. Something more like fdr's new he faces two paths, both riddled with obstacles. A bipartisan deal small enough to get Republican support, but not big enough to keep Democrats united. Or a go it alone and go for broke plan that Progressives want with a price tag as high as $6 trillion, likely too big to pass. Then there's the debate on voting rights. For Democrats a top priority. They say it's about depending democracy at home. Republican state legislatures are conducting the most sweeping attack on the right to vote since the beginning of Jim crow. Reporter: Republican leaders say that's not true. There's no way they'll let Washington tell the states how to run their elections. It's a massive takeover of our election system. Nobody is fooled. Next week the senate will reject it. Reporter: Here too Democrats have struggled to find unity, thanks to hold-out Joe Manchin of West Virginia. I do not like the situation I'm in. I do not recommend this to anybody. Reporter: Manchin outlying the changes he needs to support the bill, even if they are made and all 50 Democrats are on board, the bill would almost certainly die thanks to the filibuster. The rule requiring 60 vet votes that many Democrats want to eliminate, but Joe Manchin Biden did get a welcome surprise this week when the supreme court, including two of the three trump nominated justices upheld Obamacare. Republican leader Mitch Mcconnell hinted if his party wins back the senate, they might block any Biden supreme court nominees. Mitch has been nothing but no for a long time. I'm sure he means exactly what he says, but we'll see. Reporter: One significant bill passed this week. The bill is passed. Reporter: Quickly and nearly unanimously making juneteenth a federal holiday, a sign just maybe that reports of the death of bipartisan cooperation may be exaggerated.

