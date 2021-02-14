Transcript for 'This was the most bipartisan impeachment in our country's history': Rep. Dean

We're now joined by house impeachment manager Madeleine Dean. Congresswoman Dean, thank you for join ugh us this morning. First of all, your reaction to the verdict. President trump as you know is claiming vindication, calling it a witch hunt. What message does an acquittal verdict send? Well, as you pointed out, and as Dr. Cassidy pointed out, this was the most bipartisan impeachment in our country's history, so I understand and the American people understand that Donald Trump was guilty of these crimes against our nation, against his constitutional oath, so I give credit to the seven Republicans who stood with us, who followed the facts, who looked at the law, who looked at the evidence and found this president guilty of high crimes and misdemeanors. You and your fellow managers at points got emotional during this debate. Just give us a sense of what it felt like to be on the senate floor this week making the case. Well, I have to admit to you, it was a solemn honor. It felt very sober, very solemn, but I was very proud to be a part of extraordinary team of managers led so well by lead manager Jamie Raskin, and of course we were supported by a terrific team. It felt like the gravity of the constitution was resting on our shoulders. Many have said that the constitution is a precious thing, that democracy a precious thing and it's fragile, and I think we did very well, we put forward the strongest case based on the evidence and the law and the responsibility of this president that this president just absolutely abandoned his oath. I'm very proud of what we did. It felt very sober and solemn. As the vote was taken I was standing in the chamber as the vote was taken and you know that each senator must stand and say his or her vote. And what they said was, either guilty or not guilty. It was powerful to hear the 57 guilties and then it was puzzling to hear and see Mitch Mcconnell stand and say not guilty and then minutes later stand again and say he was guilty of everything. History will remember that statement of speaking out of two sides of his mouth. You saw senator Mcconnell and others suggest that president trump should face possible criminal charges, or could face possible criminal charges in the future. Several of your colleagues have said the same thing. Do you believe that those charges should be pursued? I have to admit, I'd rather stay in my lane and the lane I'm in I'm very proud that the house impeached this president a second time. We brought forward an article of impeachment, we tried the case with a conviction of believing in our country and our democracy. I'll leave criminal charges to those who are experts on that. Explain what happened with witnesses. Trying to decide what to do. You secured the vote to have witnesses and then agreed instead to stipulate that congresswoman herrera-beutler's statement could be put in the record. Some Democrats said you caved. Your response? Not at all. I give a lot of credit to representative herrera-beutler. Coming forward with that information that revealed the state of mind of this president when he's being called desperate calls to help, to send troops, to send help, to protect the capitol and to protect the joint session of congress, and his own vice president, what was his state of mind? He was more concerned about his so-called big lie and the rigged election. I give her a lot of credit. We didn't need more witnesses. America witnessed this. We were in room full of witnesses and victims. We needed no more witnesses but what we were able to secure was a stipulation by the former president's lawyers that what she had said was true, it was entered into the record, further witness of the high crime and insurrection incited by the president. Minutes later, the president's lawyer denied that on the floor of the senate. Well, the president's lawyers really struggled, I think the world witnessd that. They struggled with their own credibility. They absolutely struggled with legal arguments, they struggled to understand or even recognize the gravity of the evidence. I thought their performance reflected really their client. Final question on this question of a 9/11-style commission, is that something you believe the house and senate should pursue at this point? Think about it, for the first time in however many years, we had an insurrection incited by the president of the united States, where five people died, more have died since, hundreds were injured. People lost fingers, lost eyesight. The house was desecrated, the capitol was desecrated, people were terrorized, this was incited by the president of the United States, of course there must be a full commission, an impartial commission not guided by politics but filled with people who would stand up to the courage of their conviction like Dr. Cassidy. Congresswoman Dean, thanks for your time this morning.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.