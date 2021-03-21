Transcript for 'The border is closed, the border is secure': Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas

Joining me now is the secretary of homeland security Alejandro mayorkas. Good morning, Mr. Secretary. I want to start right there. We heard the sheriff say it, the governor say it and the migrants I spoke to say it. They are coming across because they believe they will be welcomed under the Biden administration. You said yourself three weeks ago you said, we're not saying don't come. We're saying don't come now. The president had a stronger message later, but the messages are mixed at best, secretary. Martha, good morning. The message is quite clear. Do not come. The border is closed. The border is secure. We are expelling families. We are expelling single adults under the CDC's authority under title 42 of the United States code because we are in the midst of a pandemic, and that is a public health imperative. We are encouraging children not to come. Now is not the time to come. Do not come. The journey is dangerous. We are building safe, orderly and humane ways to address the needs of vulnerable children. Do not come. I know you're trying to get that message out now, but your team was also briefed by career professionals at dhs during the transition about the possibility of this crisis. You yourself say, we are on pace to have one of the largest migrant surges in 20 years. Why were you not prepared for this? Martha, let me -- let me be clear. We have seen large numbers of migration in the past. We know how to address it. We have a plan. We are executing on our plan, and we will succeed. This is what we do, but one thing is also clear, that it takes time, and why is -- why does it take time now? Why is it especially challenging and difficult now? Because the entire system under United States law that has been in place throughout administrations of both parties was dismantled in its entirety by the trump administration. So we are rebuilding the system as we address the needs of vulnerable children who arrive at our borders, and that is what it is L about. Mr. Secretary, you knew this coming in. It's exactly about vulnerable children. You have approximately 5,200 children currently being held in adult border facilities well over the 2019 peak during the trump administration. They're only supposed to stay there for 72 hours, but they have been there for more than ten days. 650 kids, and it's getting worse. Let me read you a tweet from senator Chris Murphy, a Democrat from Connecticut who was with you on a trip down here. He said, just left the border processing facility. Hundreds of kids packed into big, open rooms. In a corner, I fought back tears as a 13-year-old girl sobbed uncontrollably, explaining through a translator how terrified she was having been separated from her grandmother and without her parents. Murphy said these are facilities you wouldn't want to put your child in for more than ten minutes. I know you say you have a plan now, but again, how did this happen? You knew there was a pandemic before. HHS had failed to do this before as well under Obama, under president trump. So how do you speed this up, and how did this happen? Martha, it takes time. We all know what happened to that 13-year-old girl in the prior administration. She was turned away, and turned into the desert of Mexico or sent back to the very country from which she fled by reason of fear or persecution. We are addressing the needs of that child now. When I say it takes time, I mean it because we're dealing with a dismantled system, and we did not have the ordinary, safe, and just transition from one administration to another, and so we are executing on our plans. We have dispatched FEMA, to assist HHS in building additional capacity to address the needs of children, and to move those children through to their sponsors in the united States, to shelter them in the way that they deserve, and that their needs require. That's what we're doing. When people speak of, well, you knew of this, plans aren't made at 20,000 feet. Plans are contracts, personnel, policies, training, procedures, all of the elements of operations that were entirely dismantled, and taking care of a work force that was not vaccinated and not -- Mr. Secretary -- Mr. Secretary, I want to stop you there, and I want to know, if you've got this great plan, why will you not let the media in? I understand privacy concerns, but will you let them in today or this week? Let me be clear, we're in the midst of a pandemic. We're talking about a crowded border patrol station on operations. At the same time, and let me assure you that we are working on a plan to provide access so that people can see what is going on in a border patrol station, and I would encourage people to also see a department of health and human services facility where the children are sheltered, and where they belong, and where we are moving them to. You talk about the trump administration and what was in place there. You did away with that. Wouldn't it have been better to have a plan before you did away with that? We are executing the plan that we have, and let me share with you, because we will succeed, and when we look back at this time, however difficult it has been, we will get through it, and we will get through it successfully. What we will all say is that we worked our way through a difficult time. We administered the laws as they were intended, and we lived up to our values and our principles as a nation, and that is what we are accomplishing, and that is not what was done in the prior administration. It's tough, but we can do it. This is what we do, and we will accomplish our mission. And Mr. Secretary, I want to turn to the terrible news this week from Atlanta, the deadly shootings which claimed eight lives. Six of them asian-americans. There's been a terrible surge of violence and hatred. What concrete steps are being taken to address this? Martha, let me -- let me first say that our hearts and prayers are with the victims of the tragic shootings and the surrounding areas of Atlanta, and we are very focused on the increase in hate crimes targeting the asian-american pacific islander community, and many other groups. We are very focused on domestic violent extremism. It is the single greatest terrorism-related threat that we face in our homeland. We are focused on gathering intelligence and information and sharing it in actionable form with our state, local, tribal and territorial partners. We are working with the office of civil rights and civil liberties in addressing the challenges with the social media companies to ensure that we stop the violence that is born of ideologies of hate, and we are engaging with the community. We held a very significant nationwide engagement with the asian-american pacific islander community last week. There are things we already have done, and that we intend to do to address this very grave threat that we face in our country, and let me also echo the very powerful words of the president. Words do matter. Thank you very much for joining us this morning, Mr. Secretary. We appreciate it. Thank you, Martha.

