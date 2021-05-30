Transcript for 'I buy that' lotteries are a 'smart nudge' to improve vaccination rates: Nate Silver

Not only is there going to be a millionaire tonight, and not only are we going to have a student who's going to be guaranteed four years of room board and tuition, everything else at one of our great state universities, but even more important is the number of Ohioans who have gotten vaccinated. We need to save lives and get Ohio moving forward. The way we do it is through vaccines. This is our ticket out of the pandemic. Ohio governor Mike dewine pitching his state's vaccine lottery. They're one of several states turning to cash incentives to get a covid shot as rates fall nationwide. Will it be enough to overcome hesitancy among unvaccinated Americans? Here's Nate silver. I'm not much of a lottery guy myself. You're far more likely to find me at the poker table, but this is one of the mos creative public health interventions in a long time, and the evidence so far suggests that it's working. In Ohio, the number of people getting their first vaccine dose is up by 20% within a few days of the lottery being announced. Even as the rate declined by around 10% nationally. As other states like New York, Maryland, Kentucky, Colorado and Oregon copy Ohio's idea, let's think about why this might be working. It appeals to people who are risk takers. Playing the lottery is not super rational. 50% of the revenue goes into the prize pool. You're better off playing the roulette which returns around 95% in the typical American casino. People who like to take chances might be running around and not taking precautions against covid. It's key to get them vaccinated even if we need a lottery to do it. Lotteries tends to appeal to groups who are vaccine hesitant. Over 70% are in their 20s and 30s buy a lottery ticket each year and they have trailed those of older mesh Americans. Socioeconomically disadvantaged people are also more likely to play the lottery, including 61% of people in the lowest Quinn tile, and they need vaccines too. I'm not going to predict when or whether the U.S. Will hit herd immunity, but I buy this as a smart nudge to get our numbers up. Seems that way. Thanks to Nate for that.

