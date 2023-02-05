Chinese spy balloon in US airspace was ‘deliberate’: Adm. Mike Mullen

ABC News’ Jonathan Karl interviews former Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Adm. Admiral Mike Mullen on “This Week.”

February 5, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live