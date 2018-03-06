Chris Christie: 'If the president were to pardon himself, he would get impeached'

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and ABC News Chief Legal Analyst Dan Abrams join "This Week" to analyze the latest developments in the Mueller investigation and Trump's recent pardons.
8:43 | 06/03/18

