-
Now Playing: Jerry Nadler gives opening remarks at impeachment ‘markup’
-
Now Playing: Trump 'hits all the buttons that founding fathers were concerned about': House Dem
-
Now Playing: 1-on-1 with Sen. Ted Cruz
-
Now Playing: 2 committee chairs who led impeachment inquiry discuss what's next
-
Now Playing: Will upcoming Democratic debate be canceled because of strike?
-
Now Playing: Mitch McConnell is facing scrutiny from Democrats on impeachment vote
-
Now Playing: Democratic debate in jeopardy as qualifying candidates won’t cross picket line
-
Now Playing: 2 articles of impeachment against Trump headed for full House vote
-
Now Playing: Republicans Unite as Impeachment Looms, 2020 Candidates Highlight Differences
-
Now Playing: First lady weighs in after Trump attacks teen climate change activist
-
Now Playing: House Judiciary Committee approves articles of impeachment
-
Now Playing: House impeachment vote and action on government funding to happen next week
-
Now Playing: 2020 candidates may skip next Democratic debate
-
Now Playing: Judiciary Committee passes articles of impeachment; Boris Johnson wins U.K. election
-
Now Playing: House Judiciary Committee passes articles of impeachment
-
Now Playing: Gaetz’s slam of Hunter Biden backfires: ‘View’ hosts
-
Now Playing: Trump says impeachment is ‘a witch hunt, it’s a sham, it’s a hoax’
-
Now Playing: House Judiciary Committee passes articles of impeachment against President Trump
-
Now Playing: After 14 hours of bitter debate, democrats delayed committee vote on impeachment
-
Now Playing: Democrats delay historic vote on impeachment articles