Transcript for 'The consumer will absorb it': Pennsylvania business owner on tariff costs

We are finally responding to years of chronic trade abuses by defending our workers with tariffs and anything else that's necessary. And anyone who doesn't want to pay the tariffs has a simple solution -- build your product in America. Bring your factories back to Pennsylvania. That was president trump's speaking to supporters in Pennsylvania back in may. Since then, the tariff tit-for-tat has escalated into a full-on trade war. And this morning, a new set of tariffs goes into effect. 15% on billions in Chinese imports. It's expected to have a greater impact on U.S. Consumers purchasing everyday items like clothes, technology, sporting goods, even certain kinds of meat, milk and other dairy products. The trade war has contributed to recession fears and volatility on Wall Street, but how will it affect the 2020 election? Will trump supporters stand by the president despite the squeeze on their bottom line? We traveled to a key battleground state to find out. Our journey began in Allentown, Pennsylvania, where consumers will soon feel the pinch of trump's tariffs. We're going to have to be sensitive to it. Reporter: Greg Baldwin is the vp of merchandising at this sporting goods story, he's already bracing for the fallout and the sticker shock. The consumer will either have to trade down or we'll actually see bigger dollars spent, or, they'll forego the t-shirt or the cap. Or that other item they might purchase with it. They'll have to make choices. There will be compromises. But the consumer -- The consumer will absorb it. Reporter: Baldwin didn't vote for trump. But he's closely watching the president's handling of the economy. What do you think he's done for the economy if anything? Well, actually -- actually, I'll give him credit for taking a tough stance on China and trying to level the playing field, because it is unfair. Unfortunately, there's going to be some pain in this process. Reporter: Just down the road, we heard a similar story from this business owner. Shoe cost $129 and now it's going to go $149, that's a huge jump. Reporter: But are average consumers worried about the price hike? We caught up with some shoppers and voters over the Allentown fair, we found good old-fashioned fun, memorable music performances. Even for the generation that isn't exactly from the woodstock years. And a microcosm of America. Can I ask you who you vow voted for in 2016? Donald Trump. And would you vote for him again? Yes. Reporter: A lifelong Republican believes the economy is right on track and is solidly behind trump. I like trump because he's a nonpolitician that doesn't spew what people want to hear. You know what I mean? Reporter: Not everyone we met shared her opinion. She's a Democrat. I'm a Republican. Reporter: This Republican told me he will not be voting for the party's likely nominee. I don't like the man. I'm a Republican but I don't like him. Do you worry about the economy right now? Yeah, yeah, it looks good. Underneath it all it's not as good as they're trying to say it is. Reporter: Pennsylvania delivered for Barack Obama in 2012 but went for trump in 2016 making it a crucial state for the president and for those 20 Democrats still in the race. Are any candidates standing out to you? How about Joe Biden? Joe Biden? Yeah. If he's going to be the candidate, it's Joe Biden or Donald Trump, I'm voting for Joe Biden. I don't know who's running. If anything, I'll go for anybody else other than trump. Reporter: Leaving the fairgrounds we traveled north trading this blue county for a red one, luzerne county. Arguably the county that gave Donald Trump Pennsylvania in 016, even though they hadn't voted for a Republican here since 1988. Trump's trade policies and the vote from farmers could determine whether or not it stays that way. Over the past year, bankruptcy filings among farmers nationwide were up 13% in part because of the second year of retaliatory tariffs on U.S. Agricultural products. This particular farm has been in the family since the 1930s. We've been farming in this valley since the 1850s. Reporter: Curtis voted for trump in the 2016 primary but not in the general election. He explained some of the difficulties that farmers are facing. It makes it more challenging to come up with a marketing plan to plan your future sales if the market is highly volatile it makes you be more emotional in your choices. So that can be difficult. What are your concerns? My concern is it doesn't get figured out. Reporter: And for now, there's no end in sight.

