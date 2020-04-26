Transcript for 'No one should (digest) disinfectants ... to fight COVID-19 ... don't do it': Whitmer

Exactly two months ago president trump declared that the fifteen corona virus cases in the US would be close to zero and a couple of days. We all now know how wrong that wise. As we come on the air this week the number of cases in America is closing in on a million at least 53000. Americans have died. In the weeks since the first at home orders more than 26 million Americans have lost their jobs. And officials across the country have been wrestling with the dilemma of our time. How to contain the public health emergency without crashing the economy. This week states like Georgia and Oklahoma began to reopen for business. More will follow starting Monday. As others like North Carolina Connecticut and Michigan extend their restrictions into may and beyond. Michigan's governor Gregg regression Whitner has faced down protests over her stay at home order she joins us this morning from Lansing good morning governor Weber argued it. Good morning I do. You know you've you've decided to extend your stay at home order until May fifteenth but eased up on some things like boating and golfing. How long do you expect the broader ordered to be in place and mobile would take to lifted. Well I extend my order through May fifteenth with acknowledgment that there may be adjustments bitterness or an interim. Or or to extend it as well again what we know is back. We have to have robust test we have to have community. Trace it got to have a land price relief for people that do I get it popped up for nineteen in the future. And as we think about re engage in sectors of our economy. Really analyzing the risks associated with a particular sector scoring Matt Reynolds attorney in order calls and beam he's. And being released or are about. Taken a step forward measuring understanding what it meant before we take another cent or or sometimes my backcourt. It got to be nimble and we have Al science and be released are. How we re in each because no one. No one even if your protests or you're just sitting governor or your on another ice time issue we know that no one want it would be devastating. All of our people and our economy and so we've got to be released or as we renamed you know. Your legislation method of an oversight committee to oversee your actions. Any concern that you've gone too far in any way with the sale restrictions. Now I know that what we have done the vast majority of people on Michigan agree wet and have done the right. Because about what was looking to be you know I just an astronomical. I increased sand and and predictions with regard to how many people would lose their lives from Coke at nineteen we have Latin met her because argument right thing and recognized. The value order that I shoot. We also know that at a time Michigan had the third highest. Doctorate her third highest number of positive. Aldridge Hayes and we are. And most populous state are we any unique issue here in Michigan it was hitting us incredibly hard and that's why we've got a unique solution. Even though it's more aggressive and others in we have we started it really Christo maker and we save lives across. In Detroit Democrats have censured one of your state represented his. The credit credited president trump would advocating that truck I dropped to Clark went. And this of course comes on the heels of the president's comments suggesting injecting disinfect instantly it could could kill. The virus something should be investigated. With this censure of your stay represented an appropriate. And what's been the impact of those disinfecting comments from the president. Yeah I I don't know I'm not getting in all inch. And though is maneuvering what's happening Americans just say. It's important story. We need to listen to her answered doctors. And I know this I'm Iraq credit hydroxy in our clerk queen with her. I'm you know success with Kobe nineteen but I do all in all bad medical professionals are saint. You know that that's not the case we should not make better option. All I know is that when the personal most powerful and on the land that's. I'm is encouraging people think about doesn't act and whether it was mysterious or not people listen and so we have seen an increase in numbers are. I'm people calling poison control and I think it's really important that everyone. At march disseminate that an accurate information age. And I wanna say you know and it couldn't wait no one using them and I to digest it to. Two I Kobe nineteen please don't you just don't. The next battleground in Cox is going to be over aid to states in a year about you projected on a three billion dollar hole. In your state budget coming out of this crisis. You've heard senator McConnell the leader Republican leader in the senate suggested some states. Should consider bankruptcy. Is to fall to an option for the state of Michigan. No and it's outrageous percent of her maternal even suggest packed. Fact of the matter as our general fund budget when adjusted for inflation as it seems has a western when Richard Nixon or president. We had been an incredibly Smart Stewart we have not made an investment I think we showed him as a seat because of again this. This I'm you know artificially low. Number that we power but the best the matter is that urge senator McConnell who. Suggest that is incredibly. Armed dangerous. And I don't think that the vast majority of governors in this country Republican and democratic would agree would camp is wrong and we need congress about an eight. Is this and dammit. Because of this global pandemic. Now we are all having to make tough decisions we need the federal government ever. Finally got her when we got an election as you know coming up. In November what steps are you taking in your state to ensure that voters can go to the polls it is safe man. Well we're encouraging people to vote by mail Michigan's made great strides in terms of bat ability just in the last couple years. The people of our state that we want that right and Sweden under our constitution. Or really gonna encourage everyone Campbell I. I mailed to do that. We can't off an action because of and dumb act. Oh we can't take the appropriate EP OC that they can exercise their right and that's in this country embarrassed and CC and doing. We don't want people to come out I'm and congregate anywhere right now. Much less than perceivable insurance everything we can do to encourage oh by mail out the most important and we enjoyment or doing. November thank you time this morning. Ngo.

