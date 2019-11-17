Transcript for 'Don't buy that Deval Patrick is likely to overcome' challenges in 2020 race: Silver

Is your decision to jump into the race a reflection on a lack of confidence for the rest of the democratic field? That's not it. I think we have this incredible moment where the public's appetite for solutions is -- for solutions that will meet the size of challenges we're facing. You see your own lane in this crowd? I do. Deval Patrick talking to whit Johnson after jumping into the white house race. The two-term governor of Massachusetts thinks there's room for a centrist Democrat to break through in this primary fight and beat president trump in November. At this stage of the contest does a new candidate have a chance? We asked Nate silver. I guess if a bunch of people are urging you to run for president, it must be tempting. Politicians have big egos. Unless we're talking a really big name, like Oprah Winfrey, would have much of a shot. Patrick is an attractive candidate on paper. He's got executive experience. He's from a state that borders New Hampshire. He's African American in a field where the four leading contenders are all white. He can try to run in the middle ground of not being too liberal and not being too moderate which is where a lot of democratic voters are. The thing is a lot of other Democrats look great on paper. Kamala Harris or Amy klobuchar or Jay inslee or Cory booker, yet none of their campaigns have taken off. Some have had to drop out. It's not because they're bad candidates. With big names in the field, it's hard to be anyone's number one choice. In polls democratic voters are saying they're happy with their choices. They like the four names at the top of the field. They're happy with Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders. Mayor Pete may be breaking in. No one else has been able to yet. Based on the polls Patrick is no exception. A few national polls included his name early in the cycle and found him polling at 0 to 1%. By entering so late Patrick has other disadvantages. The big one -- it's going to be hard for him to qualify for the debates. It also will be hard for him to build a good staff when everyone else is working on other campaigns. He's missed ballot deadlines in Alabama and Arkansas. We never say never on this segment, but I don't buy Patrick is likely to overcome these challenges. Thanks, Nate. You can read more of his 2020 analysis at 538.com.

