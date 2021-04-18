Transcript for 1-on-1 with Dr. Anthony Fauci

Clinton here two years from now wearing masks now I get dark as I thought about the same question. But let me let me and you'll. Let me just not ranting yes you are I'm just asking when's that gonna end we'd like an answer or your best guess. If you've got an answer for everything else well when we get the people in this country vaccinated. Overwhelming majority of the people in the country and meet friends yet. That that will very likely be some time in the beginning today at of the summer. Doctor Anthony fat Jake calling testifying this week amid an alarming rise in cope with cases and hospitalizations. Across much of the nation. It all comes as federal health agencies maintain a Paz on Johnson and Johnson's vaccine over a rare. Clotting issue doctor fat she joins us now. Good morning doctor fetching the decision whether to continue the J&J Beck seeing what can you tell us this morning about where that stands. Well by Friday month that we should have an answer as to where we're going wit. I would think that we're not gonna go beyond Friday in in the extension of this poise they will very likely be a decision. I don't want to get ahead of them. But I don't think that they're going to completely canceled because the data such at least from what we see they're looking to see if there are more cases. But as you know and as we've said so many times it's an extraordinarily. Rare events. The poll was with the take a look make sure we know all the information we can have within that timeframe. It also warned some of the physicians out there who might see. People particularly women who have this particular adverse event that they treat them properly. Because one of the stand the treatments for blood clots heparin. There's actually Contra indicated but direct answer the question will know by Friday where we're going with this. But but no indication they will stop using it at this point. I really don't think somewhat that I believe will get back with it and it might be some restrictions. Not sure what that will be whether they'll be ages six or whether he'll just come back. With a warning of some sort. I don't wanna get ahead of them but I believe that it will be back with some sort of indication. A little bit different than we were before the pull us. And doctor fetching as she said this is a very rare disorder there have been six known cut cases of illness and one fatality out of seven. Million shots almost all of those affected were women in the eighteen to 49 age group. So why not just pause that age group and women. Well the reason long as they want to make sure that they're not missing something because often times when you're dealing with adverse events. You get an indication that something is wrong which is what those six cases were a bit of a red flare. That when you look more deeply into it you see other things so if you're gonna ploy is. You might as well just pull its period and then get back into witness who did you possibly can. That's why am saying I hope and believe that Friday will be back on track again. But you want to make sure you don't assume you know everything when actually you don't. You know even before the pods you know this well there was concern especially among. Republican voters about getting a vaccine Nadal to win five Republicans in polls say they want to avoid the vaccine altogether. So how do you deep politicize the vaccine and can you reach herd immunity if that many people don't get that's an. Well that will be a problem often if we get a substantial proportion of people. Not getting vaccinated what we are doing is we're trying to get. Play our community core. Trusted messages that anyone. Would feel comfortable with listening to whether you're Republican or Democrat and independent or whomever you walk. That you're comfortable and these are people in the community. They could be sports figures they could be entertainers. They could be clergy they can be people who the community trust that we want to go that way to get people to understand how important. It is not only for your own health. But also for the health of your family and ultimately as you'll be limited to for the health of the country. Because when you get an overwhelming. Proportion of the population vaccinated. For absolutely certain you're gonna see those numbers. Start coming down which will make it better for everyone right now wears in somewhat. But repeat Kerry's position we're having. Seven day average of over 60000. New infections per day. That's a place you don't wanna be and will get out of that place the more and more people get vaccinated and fortunately. Where vaccinated being at least read a three to four million people a day and we getting out there about thirty million vaccinations for a week. That's good news we've got to keep that up OP also. Have to make sure that people bush don't throw caution to the wind and be clear victory prematurely. That's not the time to do that. And doctor factually just how about twenty seconds left Pfizer CEO said a third dose of their vaccine would be need did with in the year of the initial vaccination. Madieu an agent Jay of said the same do you have any indication when we will know this and is there a plan in place. You know what you don't want is you take a look at the the level of what we've considerate correlate of immunity BA and anybody. Ever the slow starts coming down you could predict what you gonna get below the safe level. All you could start seeing breakthrough infections. I believe by the time we get to the end of the summer and the beginning of the full we'll have a pretty good idea whether we definitely or not. Need to give people booze and when we need to give it to them. Okay thanks so much for joining us this morning doctor patchy always great to see you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.