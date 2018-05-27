'No evidence to support spy theory:' Top House Intel Committee Democrat

More
Intelligence Committee Ranking Member Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., said on "This Week" that he sees no evidence of a spy in the president's 2016 campaign after attending a classified briefing.
5:54 | 05/27/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 'No evidence to support spy theory:' Top House Intel Committee Democrat

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55473509,"title":"'No evidence to support spy theory:' Top House Intel Committee Democrat","duration":"5:54","description":"Intelligence Committee Ranking Member Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., said on \"This Week\" that he sees no evidence of a spy in the president's 2016 campaign after attending a classified briefing.","url":"/ThisWeek/video/evidence-support-spy-theory-top-house-intel-committee-55473509","section":"ThisWeek","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.