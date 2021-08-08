Transcript for 'We are failing' to contain delta variant surge: NIH director

We begin with the pandemic. The delta variant appears to be sweeping us back to the future. The seven day average of cases 741% higher than in mid June. Topping 100,000 for the first time since early February. Hospitalizations up by more than 40%. Overwhelming health care workers in the hardest hit states. The good news, more than 50% of Americans are fully vaccinated. The vaccination rate has picked up by 25% in the last week. Nih director Dr. Francis Collins joins us now. Good morning, Dr. Collins. Thanks for joining us this I want to put up the cover of "Usa today" from Friday. We see it there. It says we are failing one another across the country in this fourth covid surge. Is that your analysis? I'm afraid we should not really have ever got to the place we are. In that regard, yes, we are failing. We have vaccines that we know are highly effective and safe and yet half the country is still not fully vaccinated. About 90 million people have not even gotten one dose. We would not be in the place we are right now with this delta surge if we had been more effective in getting everybody to take advantage of the immunizations. Now we're paying a terrible price as the cases go up quickly. Most of the cases in unvaccinated people. Almost all the deaths are unvaccinated people. These are younger people now, including children. Largest number of children so far in the whole pandemic right now are in the hospital. 1,450 kids in the hospital from covid-19. Of course, since they're under 12, many of them, couldn't be vaccinated. The rest of us over 12 could have done a better job. Let's dig into that on children a little more. As you point out, we're seeing more children hospitalized. Some children dying from this. Is the delta variant more serious for children? You know, we don't have rigorous data to show for sure that they are, but I certainly am hearing from pediatricians that they're concerned that this time the kids who are in the hospital are more numerous and more seriously ill. We'll have to get better comparisons to be sure of that. We have evidence that delta may be more serious for older folks as well, including middle aged people and 20s and 30s where it seems from studies in Singapore and Scotland and Canada that this is a virus that's not only more contagious, but more lethal. Tom Bossert said yesterday on "Gma" that the situation is so bad in the hardest hit states, Louisiana, Florida, Texas, that we're past the point of mitigation. All we can do is deal with the consequences. Do you agree with that? Well, not entirely. I hope he's not suggesting, therefore, that we should give up on trying to get the rest of the country vaccinated. We still have time to do that. If people are listening to this, who still haven't taken that step, it's time. It's past time, but not too late. Certainly we're going to have to deal with hospitalizations, all kinds of stresses on the medical care system and unnecessary deaths because of what's present. We have to do everything we can to stop that. That includes the wearing of masks in places where we can reduce the spread of this very contagious virus. You say it's past time for people to get vaccinated. Is it time for more vaccine mandates? Well, that's an obviously hot topic. For me, as a nonpolitical person, as a physician, as a scientist, the compelling case for vaccines for everybody is right there in front of you. Just look at the data. Certainly I celebrate when I see businesses deciding that they're going to mandate that for employees and, as a person who runs the national institutes of health with 45,000 employees and contractors, I'm glad to see the president insisting we go forward requiring vaccinations or if people are unwilling to do that then regular testing at least once or twice a week, which will be very inconvenient. We ought to use every public health tool we can when people are dying. Death rates are starting up again. You went through the numbers. We're in a upswift of that curve. W ought to be thinking of every possible intervention. Your sigh said it all. That was about as close to a yes as we could get. U clearly believe the vaccine mandates can make a difference. I do believe they can make a difference. I understand how that can set off all kinds of resistance. Isn't that a shame, George? I mean, how did we get here? Why is it a mandate about a vaccine or wearing a mask becomes a statement of your political party? We never should have let that happen. Come on, America. We can separate these, can't we? We're incredibly polarized about politics. We don't need to be polarized about a virus that's killing people. We ought to be doing everything we can to save lives. That means get the vaccine. That means wear the mask when you're indoors in a crowded space. If you're unvaccinated, wear it all the time. School year starting for so many kids and their parents right now. What's your best advice to parents as they send their kids back to school? I would ask that they would think about masks in the way they ought to be thought about. This is not a political statement or invasion of your liberties. This is a life-saving medical device. Asking kids to wear a mask is uncomfortable, but kids are pretty resilient. We know kids under 12 are likely to get infected. If we don't have masks in schools, this virus will spread more widely. It will probably result in outbreaks in schools and kids will have to go back to remote learning which is the one thing we want to prevent. This virtual learning that kids had to go through is really bad for their development. We ought to be making every effort to make sure they can be back in the classroom. The best way to do that is to be sure masks are worn by the students, by the staff, by everybody. It's a small price to pay to keep kids where they need to be. The delta variant transmits more easily as you said. It could be more dangerous as what do we know about the other variants out there? Well, there's lambda which came up in Peru which we're studying closely which has some thousand cases or so in the U.S. Not yet worried about it being more contagious. Needs to be looked at. At nih working with the fda and CDC, we have a vigorous team that looks Al every new emerging variant. Will the vaccine work against this one? So far so good. We don't have anxieties yet about delta or lambda or any others lurking out there. We all worry about the day when a variant arrives that is so different than the original Wuhan virus that the vaccines stop working as well. Then we have to move forward with a booster. The best way to prevent that from happening is to reduce the number of infections. That's how variants happen. It mutates and then you get something worse. All the more reason why we should be doing everything possible to cut back the wild spread of delta so don't get something more dangerous. Does the fda need to be doing more to get full authorization for the vaccines? Fda is working 24/7. I talk to those folks frequently. They're very much hoping to get something out in terms of full approval within the next month. Meanwhile, while people are waiting for that -- I understand that would help. Please be clear about this. The vaccines have incredible evidence for their safety and effectiveness. They work against delta. They will save your life. If you're on the fence, get off the fence. Find a place. It's easy. Go to vaccines.gov. Roll up your sleeve. Become part of the winning team. Dr. Collins, thank you for your time and information. Thanks, George.

