Final goodbye to former President Jimmy Carter begins in Georgia

ABC News’ Steve Osunsami reflects on the life and legacy of former President Jimmy Carter on “This Week.”

January 5, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live