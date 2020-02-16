Transcript for Gaining support from minority voters is 'going to be on me': Sen. Amy Klobuchar

Joining me now from Las Vegas is Minnesota senator Amy klobuchar, good morning, senator. Good morning, Martha. It's great to be on. After your strong third place finish in New Hampshire, you're heading into the Nevada caucus with an endorsement shared with Joe Biden. The most recent Fox News poll had you at less than 2% of the vote in both Nevada and south Carolina. Your New Hampshire finish may help you. You're just now doing ad buys, how do you pull this off? Actually "The Las Vegas review journal" that came out after New Hampshire yesterday had me at ten points, that's even a day before our ads even started. So we're pretty excited about that. I think that came out all of the work we did in New Hampshire. We had huge crowds, including 1,000 people in Reno. The endorsement is also very helpful. We see ourselves on an uphill path. I never thought I'd be able to compete with some of my opponents' bank accounts. What I don't have in that, I have made up in hard work. We have teams now in every super Tuesday state and we, since the New Hampshire debate raised $12 million online, most of it just from regular people that have been giving money online and new people who have discovered me for the first time and get what I'm focused on, which is bringing people with me instead of shutting them out, which is bringing back decency to the white house, and most importantly, having a president that can actually put herself in the shoes of other people in this country given my background compared to Donald Trump's. So it's a very exciting time for our campaign that people counted us out when I announced in the blizzard they didn't even think we were going to finish that speech much less get through the summer. Wearily -- we're clearly surging. Senator, in modern history, no major party nominee placed below second in Iowa and new Hampshire, so what are you doing that those failed candidates didn't do? I think this is such different primary season. There are so many candidates of merit. Something like 25 people. Still so many candidates that made it hard for a lot of people to be able to have the numbers. And so what I've done is slowly but surely in a steady fashion, which I think is what you want in a president, and in a frugal fashion have gotten to where we are. I'm approaching this in a different way and we really shocked the pundits in new Hampshire and it was all hard work, the endorsements of the papers, the endorsement of "The New York Times" that I share with my friend Elizabeth and the kind of momentum that you see. It's a different year. Senator, I want to talk about the minority vote, you can't win the nomination without the support of minority voters. The latest national poll from quinnipiac university, shows you at 0% among black voters against the rest of the primary field and another national poll from monmouth university shows you at 1% among black, hispanic and Asian voters. What's your plan to build spot you'll need in the upcoming contest, areas that are far more diverse than New Hampshire? Well, that's going to be on me. I need people to get to know me. I've always gotten high support in all of my elections with hispanic and African-American communities in my state. That's a start. I have a number of endorsements from mayors in Minnesota who have been campaigning for me across the country. Congresswoman Sanchez from California has endorsed me. But you've been campaigning for a year, aren't you running out of time with these minority voters? No, because my name identification in states outside of the early few states wasn't that high. Simply because I didn't have the money of Mike Bloomberg to run more ads during your show. Than I'm on being interviewed on your show. I get that. That's what happens. And so it's on me as we have all this money now we're finally -- finally able to run ads in Nevada, run ads in south Carolina and beyond. That's a big difference. People don't know me and then I'm going to emphasize my record of equal opportunity, the work that I've done in leading so many voting rights bills including automatically registering kids to vote when they turn 18, getting rid of gerrymandering. I have a strong record when it comes to voting rights and equal opportunity -- I want to talk about something on your record. The chairman of the south Carolina black caucus, talked to me about your record as a prosecutor in Minnesota. New revelations that a black teen sentenced to life in prison could be innocent. On Tuesday you told ABC's "The view" that new information should immediately reviewed, but wasn't it your responsibility at the time as the county's top prosecutor to make sure authorities had all the information before a teenager was jailed for this? Well, I wasn't aware of that information, the new information, until this latest investigation, and it must be reviewed immediately. Not just the new evidence but old evidence as well. But the old evidence, again, you were the county's top prosecutor and sentenced the teen to life in prison -- Okay, if I could -- the defendants in this case, there were three defendants charged with killing an 11-year-old African-American girl who was doing her homework at her kitchen table. All three were convicted during the time that I was the lead attorney. We supervised about 10,000 to 15,000 cases a year. But this particular case, that verdict was thrown out because of police investigation, Miranda issues, the next county attorney, I was no longer in the office, I was an U.S. Senator, then tried that case again. Surveillance tape was presented, no DNA, no fingerprints -- Martha, as prosecutors, our job is to convict the guilty and protect the innocent. When anything new comes in, puts into doubt any conviction, must be review. I undertook a major review of all of our serious cases involving DNA. This one didn't. I also pioneered of doing eyewitness identification with the innocence project. I went around the country and debated other D.A.S about having interrogations being videotaped because I believe so strongly they should be videotaped. When you look at my record the 12% decrease of African-American incarceration rates when I was there. My response to this case is this -- it must be reviewed immediately and brought to court. Okay, thank you very much for joining us this morning, senator klobuchar. Thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.