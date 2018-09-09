Going 1-on-1 with George Papadopoulos

More
George Stephanopoulos sits down with former Trump campaign adviser George Papadopoulos for his first interview since being sentenced in the special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation.
17:20 | 09/09/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Going 1-on-1 with George Papadopoulos

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":57706332,"title":"Going 1-on-1 with George Papadopoulos","duration":"17:20","description":"George Stephanopoulos sits down with former Trump campaign adviser George Papadopoulos for his first interview since being sentenced in the special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation.","url":"/ThisWeek/video/george-papadopoulos-57706332","section":"ThisWeek","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.