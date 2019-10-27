'I think it is going to happen this year': Matthew Dowd on impeachment

More
The Powerhouse Roundtable debates the week’s politics on "This Week."
12:28 | 10/27/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 'I think it is going to happen this year': Matthew Dowd on impeachment

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"12:28","description":"The Powerhouse Roundtable debates the week’s politics on \"This Week.\"","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/ThisWeek","id":"66566411","title":"'I think it is going to happen this year': Matthew Dowd on impeachment","url":"/ThisWeek/video/happen-year-matthew-dowd-impeachment-66566411"}