Transcript for House Intel Committee members discuss the impeachment hearings

Joined now by two members of the impeachment committee Democrat Sean Patrick Maloney Republican Chris Stewart thank you both for joining us. This morning carts clustered on to begin with you were there been some new developments since Friday's hearings you have that testimony. David Holmes who who was wind ambassador Som as he talked to the president. About getting ukrainians to investigate the Biden's also Tim Morrison a White House official who testifies and investor someone. Was acting at the direction of president trump. When he spoke to the ukrainians about exchanging military aid for political investigations. Testified that silence spoke to present sharp at least five times. The evidence is building about the campaign to trade military aid in the White House meeting to investigations. Directly to president trumpets tied directly now to president trump isn't it. You know I I disagree to charge I don't think the evidence is building at all and I and I am being sincere and this I think evidence is crumbling. I think the Democrats know they're in trouble on this which is why do we keep moving the goalposts through our firm. Some suppose a quid pro quo and that he said tying these investigations to he was holding military aid but we know that didn't happen. And now ms. close who comes out says organized impeach and remove the president for bribery. But you know we didn't play this clip for ask ambassador do you have any evidence at all. The president committed bribery is involved that she said no do you have any evidence at all that the president did anything criminal or illegal. And the answer is no. And and that again I think the longer these hearing goes on I think the less the American people are going to support impeachment because I think the evidence just doesn't support it. Evidence crumbling. Well of course not the evidence is building and let's get real clear on what we're talking about here what we're talking about here's that the president of the United States. Used taxpayer funded military assistance to pressure a foreign leader. To help him in his reelection campaign that. Is solicitation of a bride and that is an impeachable offense listed in the constitution and sadly. My friend Chris Stewart is going to get his wish this week. Well we get. Testimony from ambassador song one. Who who at the president's instruction. Cold the ukrainians. Either go to a microphone and announce an investigation of the Biden's or there will not be military assistance that is solicitation of a broad. I'll I wanted to pick up on ambassador summer bring this to you cartoon Stewart because and that's of some of those original opening statement he said our showed up on the screen right now. Ever call no discussions with any State Department or White House official about former Vice President Biden. Or his son in order ever called taking part in any effort to encourage an investigation. Into the Biden should have multiple witnesses testified and in fact he did indeed. No this was about the Biden's and says so so are you do do you believe that it's possible that investor someone perjured himself in his first testimony. Now I think this is a pretty simple example where people come back from clarify their comment to happens all the time by the way. And I think that he felt like you need to be more clear. But I gotta go back to supplement Sean said and that is you know the evidence is building. It just simply isn't true which is again why we keep changing the goal posts we've gone from quid pro quo to bribery. And we know look those those who working national security as I do sitting on Intel made. Former are forced by a we heard as early as of April and many. That they may withhold this foreign aid why because we had a new president in Tikrit we knew nothing about him. He he came out of nowhere we can help is a good guy bad guy we don't know if he's gonna support US interest it was perfectly appropriate to say we should investigate him. So let me talk about is definitely tell me when I just did when they are investigate. When they talk about the investigation they're not talking about investigating Joseph herb mr. Biden only. For talk about investing crops are broadly which is a perfectly appropriate thing to do. Well it did the data that is true but you know the evidence shows that in the April phone call the president I didn't bring up. Corruption that in the July phone call he brought up only the Biden's in the crowd straight conspiracy from 2016. But more to the point I want to get this he talked about this being discussed back in April and may. But it's also factored in May the different Defense Department certified. That they ukrainians have met the conditions for fighting corruption so the aid could be released that is true isn't. Yeah the Dallas on a process. Based on the previous year and again we had something new we had a new president an entirely new administration in power. Well except the president yeah. Coming in April and this was this was late may but they congressional Hillary Sundays because it's something else has come up you in the Democrats have been talking a lot more about bribery. In the last couple of days I think was the Washington Post that reported he did this after having focus groups. It determined that bribery it was a war serie a with a of this broke through in in in a better way. What why and necessary to have focus groups if you just us you follow back. George I haven't gotten any focus groups when I'm telling you is that. Out quid pro quo. Is Latin for bribery nom and the fact is that we're talking about abuse of power. We're talking about a number of crimes you can talk about a felony for soliciting a thing of value from a foreigner in US election campaign. You can talk about extortion dot grub bribery you bet and the founders listed that as impeachable in the constitution. And and my friend Chris of course has a version of that so what defense owe it happens all the time. But I'm telling you so what is where our democracy goes to die. We have seen the president in his own words. Clearly focus on the binds his chief of staff cannot hold us all why they withheld military aide Chris that Paul Laney said it was a quid pro quo one of three reasons he specifically mentioned. And he said get over it we do it all the time. I mean ambassador song went. It did it at the instruction of the president we were going to see Bill Taylor. Who confirmed it Tim Morse and who witnessed this on one conversation with the ukrainians and at my friend Chris Stewart needs more direct evidence. Then Chris will you join mean calling on the State Department. To produce the mountain of evidence emails notes call records calendar entries. They could produce that tomorrow our committee has subpoenaed them will you join me in calling on the State Department. To produce the Evan. You bet because I don't think there's anything there at all that it's been implicated the president if Sean great you'll join with me. In calling to hear from Melissa -- we can't protect his anonymity. We can't protect him and how in the world can you impeach the president United States. And never hear from the person who started that process respectfully I know we we know he was did we know he was deeply involved this. How can you say that we don't need to hear from him and welcome back to sort things. Obviously the makers say they let me respond to that first thank you for joining the mean calling on the State Department to produce the evidence I hope you'll tweet that out of the White House gets the message that there's now a bipartisan call to stop resisting or subpoena. But certain we have heard from the whistle blower. You might have read the complain that is the whistleblowers speaking and the law that the congress passed. Protects the anonymity of whistle blowers because we want them to use the legal process without retribution they remember it skews male present excuse me the president. Threaten the whistle blower. Threaten the whistle blowers said he's a spy and a trader should be subject to the death penalty. That's why we're protecting the whistle blowers identity and of course we have a mountain of other witnesses and evidence confirmed I want also blowers. Look you say had we've heard from Lewis aboard. Maybe some of you guys have but the rest of us haven't. You've got a written complaint since when in in any court proceeding do you have the witnesses here's a statement and then you say well we're never gonna hear from them yet and that's. And let their burning trailer to break in for a question for each of you because I do your little news me being made her first congress and stir you said the State Department. She releases the documents is that also holding also know the people closest to this issue ambassador Bolton. OMB director sent an acting chief to step. Make Maldini and his deputies. The White House is blocking them from testifying should they testify would there firsthand knowledge is La. But look look I don't think there's any of this information that is gonna implicated president I don't care if they release it but it. But the other thing is this is a constant conflict between executive and it and congress the says Google being going off for 200 years. They won't make their decision is what's to appropriate not but I got to come back one thing I gotta make this point. There's been a lot of this tokens focuses on the Biden's and this is something that the Democrats hate to talk about but imagine this and I think this is such a fair point. There are dozens. Of truck nations around the world there are hundreds. Of corrupt government officials there is exactly one tie where the vice president went one of these countries out of the hundreds of them. And demanded that a specific prosecutor be fired. Gave a six hour time limit for that happened and it is the one hot pain. That individual was involved with with corruption who was paying his son so shot if you honest released documents. Not only should we hear from whistle war. We should hear from that mr. Biden we should try to understand what happened there and how tight was that to some of the concerns we have regarding corruption. Your response. Well cars this is a continuation of the smear against the vice president Biden and his family but listen Chris if you want to have a large agency and why is exciting refugee crisis is an actress excuse me I didn't interrupt you if you want to have a conversation. About how the sons of powerful people in the children of powerful people you know benefit from their parents office holding. I'm happy to have that conversation and I say we invite Donald Trump junior Eric. If bunker and Jared to join it. Oh look at our case so that be great let's put let's bring Danny and if you agree that we should bring in mr. Biden would you agree with that and. We are not gonna participate in in this in this in the ongoing effort to smear. It Americans who were the target of this presidential abuse of power Chris I know that you I know that you guys want to change the subject but the point is. Hunter Biden has no information about what the president did the direct witnesses and the evidentiary calling for and the information the State Department to you now join meeting calling to be released. That is the key in evidence of what the president did and that of course is our proper focus as the oversight committee and as the impeachment inquiry. You know I think its interest seeing that you call it a smear. To state the facts because the facts are pretty damning. And all I'm asking her on all I'm saying is these are the facts. Ocalan quickly before we go one last point. That tweet from the present trump. During the hearing within bashing Ivanovic do you consider that grounds for an article of impeachment. Lot it look it's obviously wrong I mean let's just be plain and the president is intimidating a witness in real time. Album wow how we come to the point. Where decent people like Chris Stewart have to defend that kind of conduct. This is a person who was knee capped for doing the right thing served her country honorably for thirty years I've never seen. A standing ovation in a hearing room before. And in the hearing room the Republicans are praising airing Connor great American and the president is attacking her viciously which of course is simply a continuation. Of the campaign he launched in February and M and 8 march and April to defame her wrong. Artistry you get the last sort of pushing made the point the president's have a right to fire investors to question is. Why did presidential fire best you Ivanovic and wasn't right to smear her reputation in the way he did. Yet yet looked I've the president communicates in ways that it sometimes I wouldn't. I was asked about this earlier saying intimidation and I think it's nonsense she's extraordinarily strong and powerful individual I really doubt she's intimidated by a single tweet. But if your pieces for impeachment is going to include a tweet. That shows you how weak the evidence for that impeachment is. And thank you both for your time this morning.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.