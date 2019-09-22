Iran ‘trying to craft a foreign policy that pushes others around’: Mattis

More
Former Secretary of Defense Gen. James Mattis, author of the new book “Call Sign Chaos,” is interviewed on “This Week” Sunday.
8:10 | 09/22/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Iran ‘trying to craft a foreign policy that pushes others around’: Mattis

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"8:10","description":"Former Secretary of Defense Gen. James Mattis, author of the new book “Call Sign Chaos,” is interviewed on “This Week” Sunday.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/ThisWeek","id":"65778904","title":"Iran ‘trying to craft a foreign policy that pushes others around’: Mattis","url":"/ThisWeek/video/iran-craft-foreign-policy-pushes-mattis-65778904"}