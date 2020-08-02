Transcript for Joe Biden: Buttigieg not ‘ready across the board’

Your campaign put at a pretty tough video on the Mir earlier today that also referenced affected he had fired an African American police chief and and and forced out. An African American fire chief. Are you basically saying that the mayor who just has a race problem. I don't know I'm saying he had been able to unify the black community. Astronauts and the two of the most senior members City Council African American cameraman endorsed me I never met him never asked for an endorsement. And so I think look. In order to win George you're gonna have to be able to win states like Pennsylvania you have to be able to win Florida and after he won a lot of places in fact him. Very diverse populations. And so the assertion that he's ready across the board IOC I haven't seen. Forgot that Padilla says a lot.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.