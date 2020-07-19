Transcript for 'John Lewis symbolizes what's possible in America': Byron Pitts

dream been fulfilled? The dream is still in the process of becoming a reality. It's not there yet. But we're on our way. And there will be no turning back. You're smiling? Because I believe it. I believe it. I don't think there's any way for that dream to be denied. It's part of the DNA of the American psyche. That was our Byron Pitts with the late congressman John Lewis on the steps of the Lincoln memorial back in 2013. Joining me now on the powerhouse ronaldtable is Byron Pitts, our chief white house correspondent Jonathan Karl, Leah wright-rigueur, former new Jersey governor Chris Christie, and Heidi Heitkamp, the former democratic senator from north Dakota. Welcome to you all. And Byron, you've had many poignant observations for the fight for civil rights and equality, we just saw those excerpts from your interview with John Lewis, your thoughts this morning on his importance? Well, good morning, Martha. I think John Lewis symbolizes what's possible in America. Right, what's possible with courage and conviction. This is a man from Troy, Alabama, a sharecropper's son, he wasn't the most eloquent, he wasn't the most dynamic member of the civil rights movement in the '60s. But what a force he was. John Lewis was 5'6" in dress shoes, right, as I described him on the air yesterday, he was an acorn to stood up to oak trees, this was a man because he loved America so, because he was so optimistic about America, he believed that if he put his life in harm's way he could help make America better. He didn't do what he did because he was angry about America -- he was angry about circumstances. He believed so deeply in our country that he thought he could make a difference and he did. And Jon, the president ordered the flag to half-staff yesterday to honor John Lewis, he did tweet about him yesterday afternoon, saying he was saddened to hear the news of his death. But president trump and congressman Lewis had vigorous disagreements. They sure had. The president waited 14 hours before he said anything about John Lewis, but John Lewis had frankly thought that Donald Trump was a racist. John Lewis questioned the legitimacy of Donald Trump's election victory because of Russia interference. There was no question about it was a tense relationship on both sides. At one point, the president attacked Lewis saying he was essentially all talk no action and I loved John Lewis' response and I want to read it to you here. He said, I've been beaten, bloodied, tear gassed fighting for what's right for America, I marched at Selma with Dr. King, sometimes that's what it takes to move your country in the right direction. He stood up to John Lewis -- by the way, watching Byron at the steps of the Lincoln memorial, I had a chance to interview John Lewis at the exact same spot, ten years earlier, on the 40th anniversary on the March on Washington, one of the most remarkable moments that I felt interviewing anybody, standing there with the man who spoke at that very spot at the same March as Dr. King really an incredible moment. Speaking with so much passion 40 years later and as you saw 50 years later as well. No one will ever, ever forget him. That's for sure. Jon, I want to turn to that new poll out this morning, Joe Biden has a huge lead of 15 points against president trump among registered voters nationally, and people unhappy with the way he's handled the pandemic, we've seen the president focus on everything but the pandemic this week. And that speech in the rose garden Tuesday which was supposed to focus on Hong Kong, really basically turned into a campaign speech attacking Biden, he's doing that again this morning on Fox News, why is he taking that approach? Well, he believes he's got the take Biden down. He thinks Biden's been kind of been able to avoid criticism by staying at home, they always talk about him being in his basement. He's not technically in the basement. But our poll showed troubling signs for trump. Trump is trailing Biden on the question of law and order. Biden has a significant lead, and even on the question of who do you trust to handle the economy, it's a virtual tie, trump is up two points, that's within the margin of error, they feel they have to -- they have to take Biden down. Chris Christie, there was a major shakeup in the trump campaign this weekend, trump campaign manager Brad prascale was replaced by bill stefien, a former aide of yours when you were governor, will this help? No, it won't do it, Martha, but it will help. Bill ran both my campaigns in 2009 and 2013 for governor, he's an extraordinarily skilled operative. He's very good at the nuts and bolts of campaigning and his work now that they have a professional in charge of that campaign will add a point or two to the president just with the turnout work that he'll do in the key swing states. But, in the end, Martha, campaigns come down to the candidates not the operatives. The operatives get rich and write books. The candidates win elections. So for this to change, for these numbers to change, the president's going to have to change, as I said a couple of weeks ago, he's going to have to change post substantiatively and stylistically, if he does that, there are 15 weeks to go, and there's plenty of time for the president to come back and make this a race he can win. A lot of big things will happen in these next 15 weeks. But the core problem right now for the president is that what he's saying and doing is not working with the American people and he needs to change that, changing campaign chiefs with bill stefien will help along the margins. Bill's not very talented. He won't win the election for the president. Only the president can win this election for the president. Chris, even in the last couple of days he almost seems to be doubling down with what he's been doing. Well, listen, I think the president is a guy who often goes with his gut instincts and as a politician, you're often tempted to do that if you've had success. Let's face it, the guy's run in one race of his life, for the presidency of the United States, beat 16 other Republicans myself included in a talented primary and beat Hillary Clinton who Barack Obama said was the most qualified person to run for president. There's reason for him to trust his gut insinstincts. You have to look at the numbers and at the atmosphere. You can't run the same campaign in 2020 that you ran in 2016 the country is different in 2020 than it is in 2016 and the attitude of our people are different because of the pandemic, because of the economic displacement that's occurred in the pandemic, and because of the racial tensions that are now in our country, and so these are all things that you need to consider when deciding on how to approach the electorate and sell your leadership and your plans for the future to them. Heidi, we're seeing president has lost rural supporters, down to 56%, and his approval rating overall in handling the pandemic among those voters is down, too. You've done a lot of work looking at rural voters, should trump be worried about the rural areas? He absolutely needs to take the rural area the way he did in 2016, and I don't think that's going to happen. He won North Dakota by 36 points, he's not going to win North Dakota by 36 points again, and so leadership is on what's on the ballot. I bet you, the new campaign manager for the president wishes he was selling Chris Christie and not Donald Trump, because Donald Trump has failed every leadership test and we know we're in crisis in this country. A health crisis. A racial crisis. Equality crisis. And people are looking for leadership and what you see in these numbers, whether it's in rural America, urban America, suburban America, they want a leader and they're saying Donald Trump is not that person and I don't think he can recover from this unless he changes the way he behaves and he's not going to change the way he behaves. It is obvious in every interview that he does, he goes back to the same dog whistles to amp up the base, and the base won't get him to where he needs to. The loss of support among white evangelicals, that might be a result of the supreme court cases not turning out the way Donald Trump and white evangelicals would want them to, but at every point along the way, leadership is on the ballot and Donald Trump has failed to be the leader this country needs or wants right now. And Leigh Leah, amid these sinning poll numbers, defense secretary mark Esper band confederate flags on bases going against the president. Is he becoming even more out off touch with where the country is? Well, he's becoming obsolete with everyone except for his base, and his base of support. You know, one of the things that I want to point out is that this election isn't just a normal election, it's a referendum on how leadership works in the midst of a crisis, it's the worst of the worst situation, it's a global pandemic, it's a healthcare pandemic, it's a race relations pandemic, and we have a leader who rather than trying to embrace these various difficult and complicated factors and lean into the ways the country is changing rapidly is instead doubling down on what his gut is telling him, what he knows and what his base knows and that's not going to expand or win anything. The other thing to point out here IST hat there's a certain amount of irony of John Lewis dying in this moment, because we like to remember John Lewis as a politician, statesman, things like that, he's also the activist the protester, the agitator, in a moment where Donald Trump is encouraging and authorizing the federal crackdown on protesters, peaceful protesters across the country, particularly in areas like Portland. We should be celebrating this legacy of someone like John Lewis who enables the true sense of democracy, we should be looking for a leader that's really pushing us to a better place and really pushing us towards a nation that's equitable, that's about equality, instead we see a president who's shunning those things. And Jon, on top of all that and everything you've said, we got these tell-all books that come out. The latest, Mary trump, Donald Trump's niece, and really some extraordinary accusations in that book and she's done some interviews, the first one with our George Stephanopoulos. Do those books make a difference? Well, Donald Trump certainly notices that those books, whether they're books that are tell-alls that are just devastating critiques on him, or by his supporters, bestselling lists, more recently it's been that book and the John Bolton's book that's dominated. I don't know if it makes a difference, because Mary trump's book did offer something new, we've heard so little from the president, we know so little about his upbringing, his relationship with his parents and with his brothers. We got a little bit of a window into that from Mary trump's book. In that sense it does add something new to the equation here. And we should mention your book, Jon Karl, not a tell-all, but an excellent bestseller, front row at the trump show. And Byron, I want the turn to the Democrats here. They told members of congress and delegates not to travel to the Milwaukee event, "The new York Times" saying there might only be about 300 people at that convention and that includes media and security. This is going to be very different. We've all covered many conventions, does it make a difference, Byron? I think it will, right, because part of what presidential campaigns in the fall is momentum and enthusiasm. What level of momentum and enthusiasm will the Democrats have with a virtual convention, I think certainly if the election were held today Donald Trump is in trouble. If it was held on Tuesday, Donald Trump is in trouble. But it's not. It's in November. A lot can change between now and then. I think Democrats should be careful celebrating now that they think they can beat this guy. We all know that Joe Biden has his own vulnerabilities that haven't been looked at closely. But they will be at some point. We don't know what the world will look like and we don't know where race and justice will stand in this country. And how angry and who will be angry in the fall. I think both sides have reason to concern. Both candidates, both men are flawed in their own ways. Both have -- I think one can make the argument that Donald Trump's base is more enthusiastic, more passionate, nothing is going change their mind. But I think a lot can change, not whether people will -- don't like Donald Trump but will they feel engaged enough, not be exhausted and be willing to go out and support Joe Biden? Heidi, one of the things that they want to show no matter what this convention looks like is unity, you've not the Progressive side, the moderate side, how do you think Joe Biden is doing combining that? Is he going too far to the Progressive side? He's saying exactly what he said to win the nomination, he's bringing people in, getting new ideas, he's doing what he needs to do right now to prepare to be a president, and I would say the only thing that can change that will change the trajectory of this election is Donald Trump and his behavior. If he can convince people between now and election day he that he's the leader that this country needs and wants moving into the future he's got a shot at winning re-election, but right now there's nothing to suggest -- I mean, both parties aside, there's nothing to suggest that he has any increase momentum beyond his base and that is inadequate to win the election and Joe Biden is playing this exactly right. I know there's a lot of people have said he needs to do this. When you're up 15% in the polls, you need to keep doing what you're doing and that's what Biden's doing. He's preparing right now to lead the country. When he takes over this country is going to need a strong leader. To begin to move this country forward again. Chris, I got about ten seconds. I want to ask you, you made some news this week regarding your own political aspirations, you said you're definitely looking at a second go at the presidency? Well, Martha, there's no reason for anybody to rule anything out. But let's get this election done first. Let's see what's going to happen over the next 15 weeks. Joe Biden is going to have a challenge, he's going to have a challenge when he has to get out there and greet the American people and speak to them. So let's see what happens in the next 15 weeks. Thanks so much for joining us. Nate silver is up next with

