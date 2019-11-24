Transcript for McConnell will 'keep a tight rein on' impeachment: Former GOP Rep. Barbara Comstock

After two weeks, 12 witnesses more than 30 hours of testimony, the public hearings into the impeachment of president trump appear to be over. What did we learn? The evidence established a series of facts. Did president trump launch a campaign with Ukraine into Joe Biden? And that trump's key national security players knew about it. Ambassador Gordon sondland put it starkly. Everyone was in the loop. That included secretary Pompeo, right? Many people. Secretary Pompeo? Yes. Acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney? Yes. Shadow diplomacy outside normal channels. He was being involved in a domestic political errand. So much still in the shadows. Central figures refusing to testify. Secretary of state Mike Pompeo, former national security adviser John Bolton, acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney and trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani. You understood that Mr. Giuliani spoke for the president, correct? That's correct. As the hearings came to a close, the partisan divide wide as ever. Republicans firm in defense of trump. I've not heard evidence proving the president committed bribery or extortion. Democrats emphatic. The president deserves impeachment. In my view there's nothing more dangerous than an ethical president who believes he's above the law. In the words of my great colleague, we are better than that. Adjourned. Let's dig into where things stand with our panel of impeachment experts. Melissa Murray professor of constitutional law, chief legal analyst Dan Abrams, Barbara Comstock and Kate Shaw who served as legal counsel in the Obama white house now a profess have of constitutional law. Welcome to all of you. Dan, let me begin with you. Did the Democrats make their case? Did they prove an impeachable offense? It depends what their case is. Did they show there was a quid pro quo, that aid was withheld in exchange for an investigation? Yeah. They've got those facts on the table. It's hard to dispute that. That's only the first question. Question two is was it wrong? I think they did a good job of demonstrating it was wrong. Most Americans believe that. Question three is the most important. Anything is impeachable. The question is is this enough to remove him from office? That's yet to be seen. One of the important questions moving forward when the Democrats think about articles of impeachment is how broad do they go? Up to this point we talked about they want to go narrow, stay focussed, et cetera. Now you have to wonder if they'll go a little broader when they write up these articles of impeachment. Will they include some of the information about Mueller and obstruction? As a legal matter, you would say of course. Why not include additional charges if you believe they're valid? As a political matter they have to decide if it helps or hurts. So much of it is politics. Barbara, did they make the case? It depends on what the case is. On obstruction they had a lot of witnesses who pointed out, like sondland, they didn't have access to the documents. They've been repeating that over. The bribery, given that's an intent crime, it's more difficult. If they bring in the other Mueller things, that adds to the political argument of you've just been trying to impeach the president for anything. It's like the Clinton impeachment where a lot of people will say it's wrong, but will herd said it was inappropriate, the conversation, but I don't think it was impeachable. That's where some -- most of the Republicans are saying, no, it's not wrong. Nothing wrong with the call. The president is driving that line. I think you'll see other Republicans take the line that will herd did, the Clinton line of it's wrong but let's not impeach. One of the arguments you hear from some Democrats even if the outcome is ordained in the senate, you have to go forward with an impeachment as a deterrent to prevent this kind of action from future presidents. It's a strong argument for the Democrats. The idea we can't have a chief executive who believes that he or she is above the law and a strong congress that's willing to deploy impeachment to deter Barbara is right. It's not just a legal proceeding. It's a political proceeding. Whether you're a Democrat, Republican or convincible. In the house those lines hardened over the two weeks. That's right. I think that one defense you could imagine is the one Barbara described. This was wrong. This should not be done. Maybe it warrants something like censure. It doesn't justify the first removal of an American president in our history. It's not quite serious enough. But you've seen the opposite. The president insisting he did nothing wrong and his party coalescing around it. A little bit inconsistent with public opinion. Most people think this is wrong. Wrong is not the constitutional standard. High crimes and misdemeanors, bribery, they've been understood as something that's a threat to political order. It's intolerable to keep a president in office who engages in conduct like this. In some ways that's why I think the Democrats made a -- or the witnesses made a case -- the investigations that the president wanted were political. The president was willing to use the white house meeting and military aid as leverage. There's some open question as to the military aid, how and when and through what channels the directive to hold the aid was issued and the lifting of the hold. That's important. That's where you get into the double bind. The person who can answer the questions of how the military aid was withheld, Mick Mulvaney, the white house chief of staff who said it was withheld in part because of these investigation. Let's that's what's going to be interesting about the senate trial. In the senate is it possible these people are forced to testify. I don't think so. I don't see how they go about doing that. You can count on the fact that the Democrats are going to try -- if there are going to be witnesses. In the Clinton trial there were no live witnesses who testified. It was arguments. That's the question here as you talk about a senate trial. Will there be witnesses -- Will you have Rudy Giuliani the president's attorney? I can't imagine he'll be arguing the case. He was on TV. He's on TV right now. You say you can't imagine. Some constitutional scholars have raised ways it might happen. One argument made is that the house could try to compel by setting a deadline for impeachment. They could go to the courts. Because they have a deadline, coming into an election year, the courts could expedite any proceeding. It's happened in 2000 during the recount with George Bush. It's a standard feature in election law. There's a great piece by Nick Foley. That's one way. We've seen the court fast track when its had to. The political optics of this are really important. The idea that we're fast tracking, it's a witch hunt, it's all in the bag, Democrats want to stay as far away from that lien line of inquiry as possible. One of the strongest articles of impeachment is obstruction. If they get the witnesses, that's going to undermine that article of impeachment. Not getting those firsthand witnesses is a problem and you're not taking the case seriously enough and you are making it political. That is precisely the dilemma. The Democrats are saying it's proof of obstruction the witnesses aren't coming forward. Why not take the time to see if they would come forward? There are echos of strategic calls made by Robert Mueller. He decided not to force the president to sit for an in-person interview. He said it would take too long and work with the material we in some ways the Democrats seem to likely be moving in that direction. We have the universe of testimony and we're not going to try to force more. If there's material information that some of these witnesses still hold, there's a real question whether they should exhaust all legal avenues to try to access it. Melissa is right. Courts can move quickly if the Democrats are focussed on what they need. There's a chance they could get a ruling. I don't think that removes any obstruction article. There are other articles of the obstruction case including witness intimidation. I think there's an argument they should try to run the process through quicker. Something is happening tomorrow, Dan, that could play into obstruction. The court is expected to rule on whether don mcgahn, president trump's former counsel who played a role in the Mueller report, whether he should be compelled to testify. You could see him called as an impeachment witness by the house judiciary committee. Potentially. That's a court ruling. The question is where do you go from here. You would have other witnesses saying I'll wait to see the resolution. There's always a way to delay these until it gets to the supreme court. You can keep pushing it off waiting for a final ruling. Let's take a step back. One thing we talked about when we were talking about broadly about impeachment and what if founders thought. Think about the standards. It's high and low. Misdemeanors and high crimes. There's bribery and treason. There was a reason they put that in there. They wanted it to be vague. They wanted to talk about wrong doing generally. When we talk about bribery, it doesn't necessarily have to adhere to the statute. The statute didn't exist when bribery was put into the constitution. It's going to be interesting as the articles move forward and the word bribery is there, are they talking about the bribery as the founders thought about it which is just kind of pay-offs and improper activity, not if federal statute. They were particularly worried about improper activity with foreign nations. Yes. This is completely on point in this case. It was definitely the case they were worried about foreign intervention in the domestic operations of the United States. It's clearly implicated here. It's also in the emoluments case. That seems like 500 million years ago. Dan is right, they didn't anticipate 18usc201. They don't have the opportunity to take that off the table trying to understand what bribery means in terms of impeachment. They have to look at the modern model to understand what we're working with today. Impeachment was meant to be a broad consensus and bipartisan. In a 50/50 country you'll get a 50/50 divide. The house will vote impeachment and the senate most likely will acquit and the public will decide in November. There is a new player that's involved and that's chief justice John Roberts. There's some question about whether he would have the power to compel new witnesses. If it goes to trial, right, chief justice Roberts will preside over the trial. It's a role he can define as he sees fit. He may take the position that William Rehnquist took it's a largely ceremonial role and he won't do lot that affects the course of the senate trial, ordering witnesses to appear, things of that nature. I think it's likely he'll urge the senate to work out those determinations internally. Maybe with guidance from Roberts, but not him making the decision. That could lead to an interesting situation. Let's say the Democrats say we want to hear from Mick Mulvaney or Mike Pompeo. Roberts gives it over to the senate. It's not certain you would have a majority against seeing Mick Mulvaney come forward. You have a few senators on the fence that could vote for that. It could. It would be viewed as heresy within the party. Maybe they'll be able to peel off a view. I think we're looking at it the right way. I think Kate is right. The idea that chief justice Roberts is going to be a hero for the left and he's going to force witnesses to testify and the senate will have to overturn him, that's a pipe dream. It's going to be based on senate votes. The best they can hope for is peeling off a few of the moderates. I don't see it happening because I think they'll want to stay out of being the focus. That's the question. There's so many different moving parts to this. The supreme court considering two tax cases about president trump's tax returns, both the one from the D.A. Here in new York and congress also seeking there's been some suggestion that if the supreme court took these cases then he would be asked to recuse himself from a senate trial. You guys are shaking your heads. It's in the constitution. They can't do that. The court has been at great pains to stay out of the political fray. They had the opportunity to take controversial cases. They punted on those. Now they're before the court in this year's docket. It's going to be an explosive year for the court. Chief justice Roberts has taken great pains to keep the court of the political fray. Chief justice William Rehnquist was quoted as saying regarding his role in the Clinton impeachment trial, I did nothing in particular and I did nothing wrong. If the supreme court takes this, they'll be deciding it right in the middle of the presidential campaign. Probably in June. Does that put a thumb on it for the court saying we'll stay out of this? It may. It may mean if they take the cases, they expedite them so they're decided in February or March rather than June. On recusal there's been speculation that if he takes the trial he may have to recuse from the cases. Potentially. In the Clinton impeachment you had executive privilege cases that were going up. There's precedent. It's not constitution he presides. He presides. No question. No question he'll preside. Barbara you have experience with the Clinton impeachment. The fundamental lesson is strategy. As you look at the Republicans in the senate, is the strategy edges towards the president's strategy which nothing was done wrong or perhaps it was inappropriate, but not impeachable. I think it may be the latter for quite a few of the senators. The president is talking about wanting witnesses on the floor like hunter Biden. He also wants Adam Schiff. He will be a witness. Mitch Mcconnell will keep a tight reign on this. He wants a short trial. He doesn't want a circus. The white house would like to have a senate trial like the Corey Lewandowski hearing. That was such a circus. That's what they would like. I think the reason you had Lindsey graham come out and say he's going to do the investigation of hunter Biden and those matters is so they don't have to deal with those issues on the senate floor. Before we go, do any of you think it's possible that the house doesn't follow through and vote on impeachment? I think it's possible. For the first time this morning I'm like would they consider a censure. That's more for the senate. Some sort of statement. It's hard to think of how they could not -- I don't think you unring this bell. This bell is gonna get rung. Thank you very much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.