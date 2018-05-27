-
Now Playing: In Memoriam for February 2018
-
Now Playing: High school valedictorian addresses grads through bullhorn following speech ban
-
Now Playing: This Memorial Day weekend, honoring those who lost their lives in non-combat accidents
-
Now Playing: New details about North Korea meeting with South Korea
-
Now Playing: Hero saves highway driver from car on fire
-
Now Playing: Border Patrol agent accused of shooting and killing woman in Texas
-
Now Playing: American held in Venezuelan prison returns to US
-
Now Playing: Changing wind pattern raise fears of dangerous toxic gases in Hawaii
-
Now Playing: Gulf Coast braces for Alberto as storm threatens to ruin holiday weekend
-
Now Playing: Subtropical Storm Alberto is picking up speed and getting stronger
-
Now Playing: 20-year-old woman shot and killed by border patrol agent in Texas
-
Now Playing: American citizen and his wife freed from captivity in Venezuela
-
Now Playing: USC's president steps down after sexual assault allegations against campus doctor
-
Now Playing: Hero science teacher takes bullet for his students
-
Now Playing: Property taxes spike, shocking homeowners nationwide
-
Now Playing: Raging fire at landfill outside Portland
-
Now Playing: Donor recipient receives new heart after six-year wait
-
Now Playing: Heroic teacher tackled middle-school shooter after running toward bullets
-
Now Playing: Airline passenger arrested after alleged midair tirade over alcohol
-
Now Playing: Grandparents convicted of kidnapping in international custody case