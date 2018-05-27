This Memorial Day weekend, honoring those who lost their lives in non-combat accidents

More
Fallen military service members who lost their lives in non-combat incidents are remembered by their families on "This Week."
4:08 | 05/27/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for This Memorial Day weekend, honoring those who lost their lives in non-combat accidents

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55473603,"title":"This Memorial Day weekend, honoring those who lost their lives in non-combat accidents","duration":"4:08","description":"Fallen military service members who lost their lives in non-combat incidents are remembered by their families on \"This Week.\" ","url":"/ThisWeek/video/memorial-day-weekend-honoring-lost-lives-combat-accidents-55473603","section":"ThisWeek","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.