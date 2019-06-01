In Memoriam for December 2018

More
We honor our fellow Americans who serve and sacrifice.
0:16 | 01/06/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for In Memoriam for December 2018

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":60193478,"title":"In Memoriam for December 2018","duration":"0:16","description":"We honor our fellow Americans who serve and sacrifice.","url":"/ThisWeek/video/memoriam-december-2018-60193478","section":"ThisWeek","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.