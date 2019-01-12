'When the military becomes politicized, nothing good can come of it': Retired Marine

More
"This Week" three veterans discuss President Trump's recent intervention in three military war crimes cases.
9:30 | 12/01/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 'When the military becomes politicized, nothing good can come of it': Retired Marine

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"9:30","description":"\"This Week\" three veterans discuss President Trump's recent intervention in three military war crimes cases.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/ThisWeek","id":"67419640","title":"'When the military becomes politicized, nothing good can come of it': Retired Marine","url":"/ThisWeek/video/military-politicized-good-retired-marine-67419640"}