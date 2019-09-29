Transcript for Does Nate Silver buy that public opinion on impeachment is shifting?

So this is a fairly easy one here is already polling showing impeachment becoming more popular. In the wake of this week's news and while things are fluid. I bite at the shift is real. Before the Ukraine story broke support for impeachment had averaged only 39%. Compared to 56% opposed in polls to be back 2017. But a Marist poll this week showed support for impeachment up to 49%. As compared to 46% opposed. And that polls before people even read the whistle blowers complained. That's pretty typical the new numbers that we've been seeing. So why the big shift well I've got two theories theory number one is that trumps call to Ukraine represents potentially. A much clearer case of presidential misconduct then it happened with Russian theory never to support shifted in part because democratic leaders like Nancy Pelosi. Finally came out for impeachment after dragging their feet before. The Marist poll for example showed 88% of Democrats now support impeachment. That's up from 70%. In an earlier poll where Marist asked Democrats but impeaching trump because of similar report. The truth is we may never be able to fully distinguish between these two theories the news itself congress is behavior and the public's reaction can interact. In complex and unpredictable ways a half century ago during Watergate public support for Nixon's impeachment was initially not very high. Sport was mired in the twenties and the thirties for months before it actually shooting up to 57%. Before Nixon resigned and just what went. The political landscape is different now than under Nixon. It's a lot more partisan for one thing so Republicans will probably have comes back. The big risk for trump is at the Ukraine controversy is unfolding now in real time not the same a similar report we are re litigating events that happened in 2016. It's a bit more like Watergate inept at big astronomy still yet to come.

