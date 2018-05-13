How two pilots' military backgrounds kept them calm during an in-flight emergency

More
Southwest Airlines Capt. Tammie Jo Shults and her co-pilot First Officer Darren Ellisor have been hailed as heroes after successfully landing Flight 1380, which had an engine failure mid-flight.
4:25 | 05/13/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for How two pilots' military backgrounds kept them calm during an in-flight emergency

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55128762,"title":"How two pilots' military backgrounds kept them calm during an in-flight emergency","duration":"4:25","description":"Southwest Airlines Capt. Tammie Jo Shults and her co-pilot First Officer Darren Ellisor have been hailed as heroes after successfully landing Flight 1380, which had an engine failure mid-flight.","url":"/ThisWeek/video/pilots-military-backgrounds-calm-flight-emergency-55128762","section":"ThisWeek","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.