'Putin and Trump are picking their opponent': Rahm Emanuel on Sanders

More
The Powerhouse Roundtable breaks down the results from the Nevada caucuses and discusses implications for the 2020 race on "This Week."
16:14 | 02/23/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 'Putin and Trump are picking their opponent': Rahm Emanuel on Sanders

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"16:14","description":"The Powerhouse Roundtable breaks down the results from the Nevada caucuses and discusses implications for the 2020 race on \"This Week.\"","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/ThisWeek","id":"69160800","title":"'Putin and Trump are picking their opponent': Rahm Emanuel on Sanders","url":"/ThisWeek/video/putin-trump-picking-opponent-rahm-emanuel-sanders-69160800"}