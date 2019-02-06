Transcript for Rep. Jordan: Upper echelon of FBI had 'failure of leadership'

about how disingenuous he's being with the public. Let's hear from the top Republican on the house judiciary committee, Jim Jordan from Ohio. Thank you for joining us this morning. You just heard chairman Schiff there, very suspicious of the attorney general. Attorney general is going to get to bottom of this. He said four things. Four things that I thought, he said there was a failure of leadership at the upper echelon of the FBI. That was definitely true. Comey fired. Mccabe fired. Chief counsel Jim baker demoted, then left the FBI. Currently under investigation by the justice department. Lisa page, demoted and left. And Peter strzok demoted and then fired. There was definitely a failure of leadership at the upper echelon of the FBI. Then he said three other things that everyone should pay attention to -- spying did occur. He said, second, that there's a basis for his concern about the spying that took place. Maybe most important, he used two terms that should scare all your viewers, unauthorized surveillance and political surveillance. He's going to find out if all that actually happened. The evidence seems to suggest it did. We don't know that yet. We'll find out his review. In the meantime, we heard from Robert Mueller. He laid out four incidences in the obstruction of justice. Obstructive act, connection to an investigation. Corrupt intent. Does that concern you? Look, Bob Mueller had 22 months, $30 million, 19 lawyers, 40 FBI agents, 500 witnesses, 2800 subpoenas if he could have established obstruction he would have done it. He couldn't do it. That wasn't his finding. Regardless of what the officer of counsel told him at the department of justice, what they could do with the sitting president or not, if he could have accomplished obstruction of justice he would have done it. He didn't do it. Bill Barr said that, there wasn't obstruction of justice. Department attorney general rod Rosenstein said the same thing. That wasn't Robert Mueller said and he laid out the evidence. Are you concerned enough to take a look at the evidence? No, I read the report. But what I want to look at -- this is what bill Barr wants to look at. I want to look at how this whole thing started. I want to look -- why they put someone next to George padapoulos. I want to learn about that and I want to learn about why they didn't tell the FISA court. This is something that I want to ask Bob Mueller if he ever comes and testifies. Did you actually explore the dossier? They took the dossier to the secret court. Didn't tell the court the guy who wrote it, Christopher steel was desperate to stop trump. They did say there was indication of political motive behind the funding of the but you wanted to hear from Robert Mueller. You believe he should testify? That's up to Jerry Nadler. I know this, I got questions for him. The one question most Americans want to know -- when did you first learn there was no collusion? The central charge of -- the central task was to find if there was any collusion between the trump campaign -- He said he didn't look at collusion. That's what he said. In his report, he didn't examine that question, he couldn't establish a conspiracy between the trump campaign and Russia. Okay, so, when did you know there was no conspiracy between the trump campaign and Russia? We knew when we deposed Comey. When he deposed Jim koem Ya he said all the way up until the day he was fired, he said there was no evidence. Between the trump campaign and Russia. That was after ten months of FBI investigating him, that was after using the dossier to spy on the trump campaign via Carter page. So, after ten months, if they couldn't establish collusion, how long did it take Bob Mueller? And if you learned this early on, why did you wait almost two years before you told the country that there was no conspiracy between the trump campaign and Russia to influence the election? After all, that was your central task of this entire special counsel investigation. That's a question the whole country has for Bob Mueller. He didn't bring in an indictment of Roger stone until the end of the process. I don't know. But I do know what Jim Comey told us. He said after ten months of the FBI looking into this, they had no evidence of any type of conspiracy or coordination or collusion between the trump campaign and Russia to impact the 2016 election. How long did it take Bob Mueller? 19 lawyers, most of them were Democrats who were out to get the president. How long did it take him to figure out? I think that's a question most members and frankly most people in this country would have for Bob Mueller. Congressman, thanks for your time this morning. You bet.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.