Transcript for Rep. Liz Cheney interview with 'This Week' after her ouster from House GOP leadership

Now to that shake up within the House Republican Caucus congresswoman Liz Cheney was removed from her leadership post. For speaking out about former president Donald Trump selection lives. Despite voting with trump 92%. Of the time compared to just 77%. For her replacement. Congresswoman at least a fun it. Who is now become one of trump staunchest defenders. The story is more than just a leadership contest it's about the future of the Republican Party. The resistance to the troops and the future of democracy. As the drama consumed Washington. I headed to the open to reign of Wyoming to see what cheneys constituent stock out of her removal. And Trump's continued influence on the part. Wyoming is both stunning and bleak. Vast stretches of range land nestled in the Rocky Mountains the nation's tenth largest state. But the least populous. Fewer than 600000. People live here that's a smaller number than in Washington DC. But with all eyes on its loan congresswoman this week what happens here takes on an outsized role. Wyoming is the red list of red states Liz Cheney had no trouble with three election here in 20/20. She won every single county in the entire state. Except one. But these Wyoming voters they love Donald Trump as well. Trump beat Joseph Biden overwhelmingly. With 70%. Of the vote. The question now what happens to Cheney do you think it does come down. Two who do you like better Liz Cheney or Donald Trump unfortunately it do you think there is a lot of them. There's a lot of anger and dissatisfaction. And trump. Has found a way to tap into that. Rock Springs resident and lifelong Republican Max Nicholson says the GOP. Is putting loyalty to trump. Over legislative record. I don't think there's anybody in the house who has a more conservative voting record record than was Cheney. But cattle Richard threw hardly says cheneys record assigned she has gone too far. Hearing her rhetoric about her dislike. For him. Really has. I would say put a bad taste in my mouth but it's made me to Wear. She's dividing the party the Republican Party today is Donald Stewart I liked his principles I liked his values in that respect and things that he. The results that he produced but I didn't always like what he had to say. A little a little kindness goes a long way and I thought he he could have displayed that a lot more often. So when you hear Donald Trump say. The election was stolen. What do you think. Well he's entitled to his opinion. I mean that's the the best thing I can say that. Dennis Laughlin the owner of the Harley-Davidson. Dealership in Green River who identifies as a libertarian. Isn't bothered by Trump's questioning of the election either. I think. Media has. Twisted and turned things and then made the narrative fit whatever they wanted to the point that warm never known I'd. Put it up there with you know we shall Jeff said. So Wyoming beloved. Liz Cheney before we'll see what happens next but they really love Donald Trump. That's of the fracturing of the Republican Party and the fracturing of what's happened here in the state of Wyoming state senator Wendy Shuler. Likes trump but didn't like how Cheney was ousted it. She's been very good warrior. For the Republican Party and a pretty good later. And and she's done some great things for Wyoming and I think she just wasn't trump be enough if such. A good way to put it certainly bothers. This chain McDonald's from continues to saying the election is that I'm I'm not sure yet what I believe on them I think she's tennis stay in the past I think he has. And I think it be better for both elements we just move on a lesson that we can do to him to make your country better and united. Liz Cheney sat for an interview Friday with our chief Washington correspondent Jon Karl and he began by asking about the selection of the least define it as her replacement. Wars that same about the party choosing somebody to replace you who was effectively chosen by Donald Trump. You know there is saying what he's been saying that was very lies that you're talking about I think it's dangerous. I think that that we have to recognize how quickly things can unravel we have to recognize. What it means for the nation to have. Former president who has not conceded and Hugh continues to suggest that our electoral system cannot function cannot do the will of the people. (%expletive) it caused that kind of questioning. About our process. Frankly it's the same kinds of things that the Chinese Communist Party says about democracy that it's a failed system. But America's a failed nation I won't be part of that and I think it's very important for Republicans who won't be part of that says stand up and speak out. When you say dangerous dangerous how are you suggesting that January 6 could happen again may be. Maybe something worse I think there's no question I'm. In at you know. We've now seen the consequences we've we've seen at how far the president the president trump was willing to go. We've seen not only his is and provocation of the attack but it is. Refusal to send help when it was needed his refusal to immediately. You know say stop. And and that in an of itself in my view. Was a very clear violation of his Ellison of his duty. Now the speaker along with at least one Republican key Republican announced an agreement. On. A commission to look into what happened on January 6 should Kevin McCarthy. Be willing to speak testified before that commission after all. He is one of the few people that we know a lot that was actually talking to Donald Trump wall the attack taking place. He absolutely shed and and I wouldn't be surprised if he were subpoenaed I think that he very clearly and said publicly that he's got information about the president's. State of mind that day so you would welcome a subpoena for Kevin McCarthy testified that I would anticipate that this you know what I would hope he doesn't look. Require subpoena. But I wouldn't be surprised if he if you were subpoenaed. How many of your colleagues actually leave that stuff actually believe the election was stolen I think it's it's relatively small number. At a accusers has it to handfuls that if I think that's probably right. So they're just saying it to placate cultural. You know I think it Wii is a party. Are in a situation with respect to the former president that is really dangerous did you vote for Donald Trump and went on it and Cuba cracked. Look I think that the how could you not regret that vote given what's happened yeah I mean look. I was never gonna support Joseph Biden. And a I do regret the better. I think that it was a bill based on policy based on sort of substance in what I. No in terms of the kinds of policies he before doing good for the country. That that I yes I think it is fair to say I regret the. It's the Republican Party nominates. Donald Trump and 124 can you stay in a Republican Party that decides that he should be the nominee again. I will do everything that I can to make sure he's not the nominee. And you know everything necessary to make sure that he never gets anywhere close to the Oval Office again. What would you remain in the party if you were the nominee I will not support him. And we'll do everything I can to make sure that doesn't happen how concerned should Republicans be about the fact that you've lost. The popular vote in five of the last. Six presidential election very concerned. I think that that as a party we really do have to say what are we stand for what do we believed then. And we also. Have to stop and look I think the Democrats need to stop to in this do we have to. Stop incentivizing. And serious behavior among our elected officials we have to stop incentivizing vitriolic have to stop incentivizing people to. To show up here and think you know the goal is to be a social media star. Congresswoman Virginia Foxx talking about you said. She who think she leads but has no followers. Is only taking a walk Liz I'm afraid you're only a woman taking and walk. Does she have a point I mean a word to virtually nobody. It came here defenseman or a couple of members Adam can using her and balk. You won't you were pretty much alone on us. Well I think that it is very important to stand up for what's right I know that there are many members. Who have. Expressed concern about their own security. And I think that's important point to to think about as well that we now live in a country where members. Votes are affected. Because they're worried about their security there were about threats on their lives. So I think that's part of it that but look. You know there's no question that there at this moment. The majority the Republican Party is not where I am. But it's my responsibility. As an elected official it's my responsibility is a leader to leaky and. And to tell the truth you I've seen other Republicans over the past four and half years who stood up to cultural. Jeff flake comes to mind Bob Corker comes to mind there are others. And they're called. I mean he won. They came out they made the statement they stood up to him. And there were effectively. Run out of Republican politics Howard why are we will be any different with the U. One thing that makes it different is January 6 and this is an about policy it's not about whether. You know you you like his tweets are you don't like his treats its bout the attack on the capital. And fundamental attack and continued that's important continued assault on on the foundations of an of the republic. You know once January 6 happened that that's the end. And that has been I think the most disappointing to me. That that more of my colleagues have not been willing to stand up and say that can never happen again. Well in fact what we spurred this week as we saw members of the Republican. Party in the house basically denying it happened we saw one Republican congressman say that the that the protesters were orderly. And other one said he saw no evidence to trump supporters were actually among the rioters we wanted to say. It's summer. Able to erase the memory of what happened generous acts. It's indefensible. I will never forget seeing the law enforcement officers the members of swat team the rapid response forces. Seen them in their exhaustion and they'd been through hand to hand combat and end new people died. And the notion that this is just did you know the notion that this was somehow a tourist event. Is disgraceful and despicable. And you know. I won't be part of of whitewashing what happened on January 6 nobody should be part of it and people ought to be held accountable what what was your experience on that day. During the riot did you feel like you were in danger. One thing I will never forget I was on the I'll. And I looked across the aisle Jamie raskin was sitting on the other -- the dial and you could hear the mob coming. And and he looked at me and he's in he showed me his phone and he he said Liz there's a confederate flag flying in the rotunda. And and that moment of you know. This cannot be happening in the united since America. Jim Jordan talking about a possible Trent 20/20 four Ron said there's no way he is losing. He's going to win the Republican primary and he's going to be president if he decides to wrong. Now based on today's facts. He's right isn't he about the primary part please I mean there's nobody that does not even a close second out there as there. I think Jim is wrong it's not first I'm Jim has been wrong in him shall be the last time that but he is wrong and I think there are millions and millions of Republicans. Who won't let that happen to him. Global take for you to run for president. I am right now focused on my reelection islanders in Wyoming court and are you anyway much need to be put out of it but what would it take for you to run for president. Look. As I say I heard on the radio in New Hampshire today so I want I am party lines look I think it's really important that we as Republicans. Be in a position where week he and presents to our voters to my voters in Wyoming into our voters across the country. It set of issues and policies that that reflect conservative principles. But also. Hope and opportunity and inspiration. Which followed your own. Well yes but he's my cash who people think that it is not objective but a good point. And John Carlos joins us now John is Liz Cheney really considering a run for president and 20/20 four. I'd sure sounds that way to me marked I mean first of all she was joking a bit about her father but her father is her most important political advisor if she told me that he does want her to run. And look she. Believes that Donald Trump poses a threat not just to the Republican Party but to the country. She needs a platform to be able to make that case run for president is such a platform which is a much bigger and more immediate problem. And that is reelection in Wyoming as you heard from those Wyoming voters and I put some of what those voters told you directly to her. It's at how would she respond she said she will go across the state she will talk directly to some of the very people you spoke to and she says I think the issue really is the ongoing continued threat. That the former president is posing. That is a tough argument to make and Wyoming which Donald Trump won by acts. With 70%. Of the votes. And still by all counts remains very very popular. Indeed he is a saarc myself thanks so much John a great inner.

