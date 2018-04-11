-
Now Playing: Barack Obama on the midterm trail
-
Now Playing: 1-on-1 with DSCC Chair Sen. Chris Van Hollen
-
Now Playing: 1-on-1 with RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel
-
Now Playing: Key House and Senate races to watch
-
Now Playing: Trump rallies in red states, where his approval ratings are high
-
Now Playing: Why it Matters: Here's what's inspiring these Americans to vote
-
Now Playing: More than 30 million Americans have cast early votes
-
Now Playing: Trump and Obama make final push before midterm elections
-
Now Playing: Obama urges Georgians to 'be unafraid' of efforts to block voting rights
-
Now Playing: Trump admits Republicans could lose House
-
Now Playing: Heidi Heitkamp says she has 'no regrets' voting against Kavanaugh
-
Now Playing: Trump: America 'now has the best economy' in US history
-
Now Playing: Obama lays out midterm stakes, calls out Trump
-
Now Playing: President Trump says US troops 'don't have to fire' at migrants throwing rocks
-
Now Playing: Trump tells reporter: 'You're creating violence by your question'
-
Now Playing: Who is Kyrsten Sinema?
-
Now Playing: Oprah Winfrey goes door-to-door in Georgia for Stacey Abrams
-
Now Playing: President Trump ramps up immigration rhetoric on campaign trail
-
Now Playing: Trump blames Obama for family separations at border
-
Now Playing: Trump suggests troops can shoot at migrants on the border