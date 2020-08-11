Transcript for 1-on-1 with Sen. Roy Blunt

Senator blunt thanks for joining us this morning you just heard senator Collins what's your response. Well that Chris is right we've worked on a lot of things from. The victims of child abuse to behavioral health. National service we're gonna continue to find ways to work together one of the great things about the senate and the senate rules which I think if we maintain the majority will continue to be the same. Is you have to reach across the Al you have to find in almost every senate. Somebody on the other side to get things done. That's a good things senators are inclined to do that and it where we are now I I think George is kind of like that movie analyze this where the key phrase was it's a process. There's a process here that we need to go through. I think both Vice President Biden and president prop benefit from that process. Work its way totally through the process you know actually. The media can project but the media doesn't get to decide who the winner is there's a canvassing process. That needs to happen I said on Friday. I thought it was time for the president to turn. This discussion over to his lawyers. Time for the lawyers to make the case that they have both in court and to the American people. End then that we're gonna have to deal with what those facts as they're presented. That has to happen. And then we move forward let me let me let me let me start a rigorous classes LeBlanc said on the senators and one -- authorities say one of the things go ahead. Well senator MacCallum he's a runner Romney held both. OK could go ahead say say your piece and then I'll I'll respond when Maxwell late that they certainly have the right to do whatever they wanna do I think this is a time. When the extra five days or so to get the process managed to actually let the states look at. The challenges in their state yeah this is a close election this a closer than anybody thought. And if you the president and you look at the press projecting something. Almost nothing in the press projected in this election turned out to be right there was no blue way. If there is a mandate the mandate is we don't what we want people to work together. There weren't great losses Republican candidates because the president trop. Nor did president trump get a thrashing he actually in with Hispanic voters with black voters. With. I thought it looked like Obama expected to come to him let them do it. Facts let's talk about the facts right now I mean senator Murkowski senator Ron you both acknowledged that victory congratulated pres elect Biden. The president elect is up by 101000 votes and George are almost twenty in Arizona 27. In Nevada 37000 and climbing in Pennsylvania farm war. In the other states you're a former secretary of state I spoke with secretary of State's. Democrat and Republican state officials over the last several days they said they've seen no widespread evidence of any kind of fraud at all. Joseph Biden has won this election why can't you acknowledge it. Well what I said on Friday. And what Chris Christie said just a few minutes ago on the show is it's time for the president's lawyers to present. The facts and then this time for those facts speak for themselves. Got to be much easier to work toward the kind of transition we want. Look at the inauguration which I'm gonna have the honor of chairing again this time and bringing the country together if everybody feels like. We went through a process and everybody was hurt every legal vote was counted. Every illegal boat was challenged and not counted. We come to a conclusion I think that happens pretty quickly almost every state within seven to ten days go of the election. Those true that entire campus there are always some changes seems unlikely that any changes could be big enough. Two to make a difference but this is a close election we need to acknowledge that I I reds twice and and reports this morning. The Democrat the Democrat blue wall has returned to blue wall of Pennsylvania Michigan Wisconsin the blue wall is at best a blue speed bump now this is a competitive country there is a message to. Whoever the next president is to work together. I've looked forward to the president dealing with this however he needs to deal with that. I thought Vice President Biden did a great job last night talking about where the country wants to head. And one way to do that. Is to finish this election. The way it deserves to be punished. You chairman of the rules committee right now he's in charge of the inauguration as you said already have anything like a normal inauguration given the pandemic. What we're gonna decide you know we're planning for a normal inauguration the six person committee three senators three house members that I chair. We're moving forward to anticipating they have an outside full scale inauguration. Procedures scaled back than to scale up. And the going to be talking. 22. People this week about that very topic. And hope that the person who swarmed sworn in on inaugural day seizes a great day even though what happens of capital. Is up to the congress to decide the president a whacked. Is our guest that day. And once again I think we're gonna project to the world that democracy works. That this country where. With the president's efforts and other efforts incredible energy in this election. Produced a result. Am that this is a great time for us to show. Hallie true democracy works. And hopefully will I'm confident we're gonna see that I expect to see. Both Vice President Biden and president trump on the stage on inaugural day. And that'll be at the powerful message no matter which one of them is sworn in that day. Senator Glenn thanks for time this morning.

