Transcript for Speaker Pelosi plans to name more Republicans to Jan. 6 commission

We begin with speaker of the house, nance Pelosi. Thank you for joining us this morning. I want to start with the January 6th commission, the investigation you've launched in the house. The Republicans rejected a bipartisan commission, a senate commission as well. Your decision to reject Jim Jordan and Jim banks has drawn fire from the Republicans. The freedom caucus is seeking to oppose you as speaker. Liz Cheney is the only Republican member of the committee. Are you concerned about the freedom caucus threat and are you confident the committee's work can be seen as credible if most Republicans won't participate? Thank you for the opportunity to be with you this morning. We have many challenges. It's my honor to discuss them with you. First of all, no, I'm not concerned about any threat by the freedom caucus. We get those every day of the week. Our confidence we have in the work of our bipartisan committee that we have now, select committee, led by chairman Thompson, bipartisan participation with a very courageous member of congress, Liz Cheney, my confidence is high. I believe the work of this committee, in order to retain the confidence of the American people, must act in a way that has no partisanship, is all about patriotism and I'm very proud of the members of the committee and I'm certain they will accomplish that goal. We have to, again, ignore the antics of those who do not want to find the truth. We will find the truth. That truth will have the confidence of the American people because it will be done patriotically and not in a partisan way. Will you be appointing more Republicans to the committee like congressman Adam Kinzinger? That would be my plan. When will that be announced? Perhaps after I speak to Adam Kinzinger. I'm not going to announce it right this minute. You could say that's the direction I would be going. He and other Republicans have expressed an interest to serve on the select committee and I wanted to appoint three of the members that leader Mccarthy suggested, but he withdrew their names. The two that I would not appoint are people who would jeopardize the integrity of the investigation. There's no way I would tolerate their antics as we seek the truth. Even relatively moderate Republicans like senator portman who is my next guest said your decision will fuel more division in the country. Are you worried that Republicans will do the same thing when they're next in power? No. Look, we've had an unprecedented action, an assault, an insurrection against our government, an assault on the capitol building, which is an assault on the congress on the day that the constitution required us by the constitution to validate the work of the electoral college. This was not just any day of the week. This was a constitutionally required day of action for congress. So, you know, I can -- the Republicans will say what they will say. Our select committee will seek the truth. It's our patriotic duty to do so. We don't come into our work worried about what the other side who has been afraid of this -- maybe the Republicans can't handle the truth, but we have a responsibility to seek it, to find it and in a way that retains the confidence of the American people. Senator portman, is one of the negotiators around the proposed bipartisan infrastructure deal. They expect a deal this week. Are you sticking by your decision to hold any vote on that deal until the senate passes a much larger infrastructure package through reconciliation? Yes. As I respond to you, I hope they pass the bipartisan legislation. Infrastructure has always been bipartisan for all the years I've been in the congress. They diminished the bill when president Obama was president, but nonetheless the bill was passed. The senate worked in a bipartisan way. I'm enthusiastic about the fact that they'll have a bipartisan bill. I hope it will be soon. Yes, I stand by it because the fact is that the president has said that he wants to have a bipartisan bill and we all do. That is not the limitation of the vision of the president. He wants to build back better. He wants to do so in a way that, again, involves many more people in the prosperity of our country. We say build back better with women. That's why we need child care. That's why we need home health care funding. That's why we need family and medical leave. So, building the human infrastructure is really a part of building the physical infrastructure. That's why we will have something further to add. The deal is not as green as I would like it to be, the infrastructure bill, and I think it's something we could have passed a long time ago, even before the climate crisis was readily known to everyone. Nonetheless, I hope it will pass. I won't put it on the floor until we have -- But if you have -- -- The rest of that initiative. Senator Lindsey graham said the Republicans will walk out of the capitol, just like the Democrats did in Texas. Let me say, you talk to Lindsey graham about what he says. I'm telling you what's going to happen in the house of representatives. We're rooting for the infrastructure bill to pass, but we all know that more needs to be done if we're going to build back better. We're very proud of president Biden for the leadership he has provided taking us down this path starting with the rescue package earlier in the spring, putting vaccines in the arms of the American people, money in their pockets, children prepared to be safely back in school, many people back in the workplace safely. Congratulations to him for his leadership on that and I'm grateful to our members for their courage in putting that forth. The infrastructure bill is a very important step in building back, but we want to do it better and that's what we intend to do. It means the Democrats might be forced to raise the debt limit on their own. Senator Mcconnell said it would have to be done on reconciliation. Republicans are not going to vote for it. Do you have the votes to raise the debt limit with Democrats alone? It's interesting with senator Mcconnell. The debt limit had to be raised three times under president trump and Democrats cooperated two of the times and the third time was just to change the date. It's so funny because he's always been there to be an obstruction to a democratic president. The full faith and credit of the United States is never to be placed in doubt. It's in the constitution and it will be respected. With Republican obstinance in years gone by our credit rating was in question and reduced. Let there be no question, we'll address the debt limit. I want to ask you about covid. We've seen the delta variant sweep across the country. You've had outbreaks in the house as well. Is it time to mask up again in the house? Will you be wearing your own mask often? I wore my mask here. Whether we do so on the house floor, that's a decision of the house -- the capitol physician. He will give us his recommendation about it. Let me once again praise president Biden. Right from the start the president has been just on the job, making vaccine available in every nook and cranny of our country, available every place. Urging people to be vaccinated. It's important that that happen. He has made that happen by having an abundance of vaccines available for that. This is a vaccine -- you know, I've been working on vaccines for a long time because of covid. This is a virus that is -- because of covid, yes, but also because of HIV and AIDS. For over 30 years I've been working on that subject in the congress. These viruses are resourceful. They mutate. They mutate by transmission. If people would get vaccinated, there would be less transmission and, therefore, less mutation and less danger. We are, I think, very well prepared to protect the American people. Let's just hope that they follow science. Some of these decisions are regional about requirements of masks and this or that. If you're asking me, I think that we should mask. In terms of officially on the house floor, that's up to the capitol physician. Madam speaker, thank you for your time. My pleasure. Let's get a Republican

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.