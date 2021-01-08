Transcript for 'I would support subpoenas… if that's the leader that's the leader': Kinzinger

It was an attack carried out on January 6th and a hitman sent them. I was crushed up against the door frame. The man in front of me took advantage and beat me in the head. I was more afraid to work in the capitol than my entire deployment to Iraq. The indifference shown to my colleagues is disgraceful. Harrowing testimony from four police officers before the house committee examining the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol. Joining us now for an exclusive interview is one of the two Republicans serving on the committee, congressman Adam Kinzinger. Congressman Kinzinger, thank you for joining us. I want to ask you, Bennie Thompson said there will be many subpoenas issued as part of the investigation and issued soon. Who do you expect we'll see subpoenaed to appear before the committee? Well, I don't want to get into naming names at this point. What we need to know is what happened. If you look at what is it going to take to find out what happened? It's going to take talking to a lot of people. It's going to take thorough investigations. We want to do this expeditiously. We want to get answers. We don't want to drag this out. We want to know -- I think this is like the shot we have as a country to get answers to what led up to it, what really happened and what happened in the aftermath. I would expect to see a significant number of subpoenas for a lot of people. The bigger thing is what is the message that's going to come out the American people deserve the truth. They need the truth. Even if there are some folks on some TV channels that don't want to talk about it, the truth needs to be out there for those folks' kids to know in the future. It's going to be a thorough investigation that's for sure. One of the big questions is what Donald Trump was up to in the white house as this riot was unfolding. Liz Cheney has suggested, including in an interview on "This week," that anybody who spoke to Donald Trump during those hours should testify before the committee. She suggested it could mean a subpoena for Kevin Mccarthy. Now we learned Jim Jordan talked to Donald Trump on January 6th. Would you support subpoenas to the Republican leader in the house and to Jim Jordan? I would support subpoenas to anybody that can shed light on that. If that's the leader, that's the leader. If it's anybody that talked to the president that can provide us that information, I want to know what the president was doing every moment of that day. After he said I'm going to walk with you to the capitol, after Mo brooks said we'll kick backsides and take names. Today is the day that patriots take their country back from other people. I want to know what they were doing. That's going to be important. If the National Guard took five or six hours to get to capitol hill, did the president make any calls? If he didn't, why? If he did, of course, then how come the National Guard still takes five hours? Had the president picked up the phone and made a call, the guard would have been there immediately. This is stuff we can't sweep under the rug that it was seven months ago. Some people are trying to do that because it's politically convenient. If anybody is scared of this investigation, I ask you what are you afraid of? Either you're afraid of being discovered of having culpability or, you know, what? If you think it wasn't a big deal, you should allow this to go forward. It's essential for the American people for truth that be get to the bottom of this. Anybody with parts of that information with inside knowledge can probably expect to be talking to the committee. If somebody like Kevin Mccarthy who seems to have some knowledge and Jim Jordan who seems to have some knowledge refuses to testify, refuses to comply with subpoenas if it comes to that, I don't think we've ever had a situation like that. How could you enforce -- how would you enforce a subpoena for a fellow member of congress? Would there be a vote of contempt? How would you do it? I think that's a question more for the lawyers that know what constitutional, I guess, trigger mechanisms or enforcement mechanisms are there. I'll say this, I intend on the committee to get to a full accounting of the truth. If somebody thinks they can set up and use maneuvers to string this investigation out and hope that people lose interest and hope they can resist, at least me -- I know the other members of the committee are determined that we are going to get to that answer. It may cost you a lot in legal fees to resist, but we'll get to that answer. I don't know what specific things we can do to compel. I'm not even sure where this investigation is going to lead, who we need to talk to. I know the facts lead where the facts lead and we'll have a full accounting of that. Based on what you said it seems clear you want to Donald Trump himself. Am I right? Well, look, I don't know. Again, it's going to depend where the facts lead. We may not have to talk to Donald Trump to get the investigation. There were tons of people around him. There were tons of people involved in what happened on January 6th. If you talk to the former president, that's a whole new set of everything associated with it. When I look at that, I'm like maybe. I know we'll get to the information. If he has unique information, that's one thing. There's a lot of people around him that knew some things. Before this hearing, before you kicked off this first hearing, the Republican leadership held a press conference where they placed blame for the riot on Nancy Pelosi. I want to play you a sound from the conference chair Elise Stefanik. The American people deserve to know the truth, that Nancy Pelosi bears responsibility for the tragedy that occurred on January 6th. I mean, my god, they protected Donald Trump from blame here and they're blaming Nancy Pelosi for the fact that trump supporters invaded the capitol, including her office. Can you explain what they're talking about? Yeah, to me, it's mind blowing. It shows the desperation to derail this. If you think about the different audiences that exist, there's the audience of the American people and there's the audience of Donald Trump. All Donald Trump needs to see is that you're making a defense no matter how nonsensical that defense is. If that defense goes from of course we know it was trump supporters and qanon types that launched the insurrection on the 6th. If you stand in front of the news channel that Donald Trump watches and say this is Nancy Pelosi's fault, you've done your job. It doesn't matter if it doesn't what matters is you've said something to placate him. The speaker and I don't get along on a lot of things. On this case we do. We need answers. It's been seven months. It's time to get to the bottom of this. Blaming what happened on January 6th on the security posture, certainly we'll get to the bottom of a security posture, that's like blaming someone for being the victim of a crime when the perpetrator actually executed that crime. It's insane. This is where we have to take back the narrative, particularly speaking as a fellow conservative to conservatives, we can't do this alone. That's why I started country first to say let's take back and mend division in this country and get back to telling the truth to people instead of saying it's Nancy Pelosi's fault and know that Donald Trump is happy and the truth doesn't Adam Kinzinger, Republican of Illinois, thank you for joining us. We appreciate the time.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.