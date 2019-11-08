Transcript for Has a tipping point been reached on support for gun control?

The democratic candidates are united around more action. And a growing numbers of Americans, even gun owners supporting background checks and other measures. Does this mean the country is reaching a tipping point on gun we asked Nate silver, do you buy that? So historically, the pattern had been support for stricter laws temporarily rises after mass shootings and then fells. That was the case after columbine. But since sandy hook in 2012, there's been an overall upward trajectory. Gallup found 61% of Americans favoring stricter gun laws. Down from the peak of 67% just after the parkland shooting last February. But if you want to be frank, that might be because these mass shootings are never that far from the news this day. Since December 2015, ten incidents that killed ten or more people. More than there were in 30 years from 1982 to 2011. Five of the ten deadliest mass shootings have all happened in the last five years. At the same time, how much the party's prioritized the issue has shifted. Classically an issue to motivate Republican voters. In the 2018 midterms democratic voters in the exit poll ranked guns as the number one issue. 70% voted democratic for the house. While the public overall might want gun control, it might be hard to pass in the senate. States that rank in the top 30 in gun ownership represent only 36% of the U.S. Population. But 60% of seats in the U.S. Senate. Do I buy that public opinion has shifted on gun policy? There are some signs of it shifting. I don't know if we can be sure about the long-term trajectory. Thank you, Nate. Up next, Cory booker joins us live from iowa.trajectory.

