Transcript for Trump campaign response to Joe Walsh 2020 challenge: 'Whatever'

Maybe that's the way we get him out. I don't think that will work, because, look, if anything we got into trade negotiations to get it right. We have horrible trade deals. I'm straightening them off. The biggest one by far is China. So will trump's trade war hurt him? We'll get into that with Nate silver. But right now, live to biarritz where the president is for the g-7 summit. The president making a lot of news this morning. Some news here, we just heard Joe Walsh saying he's going to challenge the president, any reaction yet from the white house? Reporter: Well, I asked the campaign about this. We got word back from the communications director for the trump re-election campaign. Simply a one-word answer -- whatever. When we asked about Walsh jumping into this race. Look, the president's hold on the Republican party is strong as it's ever been. He's by far the most popular figure, Republican figure among Republicans in the country, there's really no indication that he has any vulnerability to a primary challenge. Which is why, some of the bigger names who have could possibly jump in, Mitt Romney, John Kasich opt not to jump in. Meantime, as I said, he's been making a lot of news this morning, including something that seemed to surprise a lot of people, when he was asked if he had any second thoughts about the trade war with China. Here's what he said. Any second thoughts on escalating the trade war with China? Might as well. Might as well. You have second thoughts? I have second thoughts about everything. That surprised so many people. But already, the white house backtracking? Reporter: Yes, this is something else. First of all, George, important to say, even before he got to that it seems like he was backing down he talked about how he hopes to get a deal with the Chinese, that he believes the Chinese want to do that even more he wants to. He said he wasn't going to go forward with declaring a national emergency. So, it seemed like he was trying to descalate after these comments about second thoughts, the press secretary for the white house Stephanie Grisham put out a statement and I want to read it to you, it said, the president was asked if he had any second thought on escalating the trade war with China. His answer has been greatly misinterpreted. President trump responded in the affirmative because he regrets not raising the tariffs higher. So, while it looks like the president was trying to cool things down with the Chinese, we now have a statement coming out effectively throwing more gasoline on the fire. A week of zigs and zags, has one more zig. G-7, last year it was a fractious meet, the president got into several fights including with the Canadian prime minister Trudeau, that's created some lower expectations for this g-7 summit this time around. It sure has. Even before it got started out, you had some back and forth, the president right before he left the white house here, invoked the possibility of raising tariffs on French wines, the top official for the European union was very critical of the president on a variety of issues while he was flying over here. The president's largely gotten a very warm reception, it's been very cordial, diplomatic. George, what's interesting, usually these meetings end with some form of a joint statement. Before this meeting got started president macron of France said there will be no joint statement. He said it would be pointless given the obvious disagreements with the president of the united States on a range of issues including climate change, Iran and obviously trade. Jon Karl, thanks. So, could the fallout from

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.