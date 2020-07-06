Transcript for Trump's actions 'turn(ed) out more people … for peaceful protests': Bowser

So let's get the latest on the protests yesterday in the nation's capital with the D.C. Mayor, Muriel bowser. Good morning, mayor. The protests were some of the largest in D.C. Yesterday since the death of George Floyd. Do you expect these protests to continue? Well, it was the largest, Martha, and we have had about a week of demonstrations in Washington, D.C. People gathered at various locations and walked down to black lives matter plaza where you saw a lot of people coming together, healing, organizing, strategizing and thinking about how to make real the frustrations that they brought with them to these demonstrations. The president has been highly critical of you, calling you grossly incompetent and credits his response to a reduction in violence citing his decision to ramp up federal police presence and calling out the national Guard. Looting was reduced dramatically. Your reaction? Well, what I say is this, Martha. What Americans saw was federal police forces tear gassing peaceful Americans, and how they responded made clear to the president that Americans would exercise their first amendment rights and they would do it peacefully, and what he actually did as you saw for the remaining days was turn out more people, and more people were there for peaceful protest. You've also responded to president trump. In part, you mentioned this by honoring the black lives matter movement with this pavement mural and a street sign along the blocks leading up to the white house. The black lives matter D.C. Organization called it a performative gesture, and now they've added the words, defund the police which they say they fear you will now remove. Is that right? We certainly are very proud of the D.C. Mural that we commissioned in our department of public works and local artists installed. It is an affirmative piece of art, a centering piece of art where people from around the globe have called us and thanked us for acknowledging black humanity and black lives in the most important city in the world, and we are very proud of that art. But will you take out the part that says defund police? Well, it's not a part of the mural, and we certainly encourage expression, but we are using the city streets for city art. In other words, that will go away. You will paint over that? I actually haven't even had an opportunity to review it, Martha, but we -- the response that we've gotten from people about the black lives matter -- black lives matter mural has just been incredible. Okay. Thanks very much for joining us this morning, mayor. Thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.