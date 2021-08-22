Transcript for US evacuations underway, conditions deteriorating outside Kabul airport

It has been exactly one week since the fall of Afghanistan. A swift, stunning outcome that has created a political crisis for the Biden administration and a desperate humanitarian mission. There is chaos in kabul and renewed urgency to rescue some 15,000 Americans on the ground and the tens of thousands of Afghan allies. Those that remain are facing increasingly dangerous conditions. Gunfire erupting above swarming crowds outside the airport where stampedes have left several dead. Children being hoisted over razor wire into the hands of U.S. Military as reunification efforts are under way for minors now separated from their parents. A month ago 70% of the country agreed with president Biden's decision to end military operations by that iconic September 11th deadline. The issue is not withdrawal. It is a failure of intelligence and planning that led to the chaos we're seeing which president Biden now says was always to be expected. We'll cover all of it this morning. We begin with ABC's Ian Pannell, the only remaining network correspondent on the ground in kabul who has been reporting there for weeks. Good morning, Ian. Reporter: Good morning. Still chaotic, desperate scenes. Seven days since the Taliban took control of kabul, much faster than anyone expected. Most of the cities relatively calm. Some people are locked inside their houses in fear, especially women and girls. We've seen people having to cover themselves. The real crisis point is at the airport where we're seeing desperate scenes. Tens of thousands of people desperate to get out of the control. Many of them American citizens. Many of them Afghan sivs. Special immigrant Visa applicants. They have the right paperwork. They have the permission. Some have been told to go to the airport. The difficulty is getting through the Taliban check points. The Taliban are under pressure, and have been responding with brute force against the crowds. We've seen ugly scenes of men, women and children bloodied. The Taliban hasn't formed a government yet. There isn't command and control on the ground. That's why we're seeing chaotic scenes. We've been speaking to the Pakistani ambassador. He believes things will improve. He's also not very confident that everyone who wants to get out will do by the deadline. Martha? Ian, this morning the Pentagon is activating the civil reserve fleet, commercial airliners. They won't really go into the airport. Reporter: No, that's right. This is an extraordinary measure. It shows really how desperate the situation is on the ground. I think the president described it as one of the largest humanitarian airlifts ever conducted. Delta, American, united helping to get people once they've been moved out of the country and get them to another location where they'll be housed, looked after while they try to process them and eventually hopefully get them to the United States.

