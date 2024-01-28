US forces have 'had an impact’ on Houthi capabilities: Joint Chiefs chairman

ABC News’ Martha Raddatz interviews Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. CQ Brown on “This Week.”

January 28, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live