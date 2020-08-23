Transcript for 'I would never vote for Donald Trump again, ever in my life': North Carolina voter

President trump heads to North Carolina tomorrow for the kick off of the Republican national convention a state he carried by 3.5% in 2016. Poll shows the race is neck and neck there right now. Martha Raddatz traveled there for our special series "Six for the win." Reporter: On an afternoon thick with southern heat, Susan Ford expertly moves huge boxes of tobacco on her family's 2,000-acre farm, leaving little time to pay attention to this week's democratic convention. Not that she wanted to. To me, it looks like the Democrats are really trying to push socialism in America, I'm not a big fan of that. Reporter: Her children's future and farming are at the heart of Ford's solid support for Donald Trump. I think he's really done for ag in America. Reporter: There's only one thing that gives her, well, pause about trump. Do his tweets, some of the things, does any of that bother you? Um -- to an extent it does. But, you know, he really doesn't have much support in Washington back him Reporter: Rural voters like Ford helped trump carry this state in 2016. North Carolina very much reflects the rural/urban divide that's playing out in the country as a whole. Reporter: This politics professor says what should concern trump now is those suburban areas. He won the surrounding suburban areas very handily, over 60%, but if there's any slippage in his margins and those urban suburbs move even more democratic, I think that's going to make things even more competitive in North Carolina. Reporter: Cassandra brooks, from south of Raleigh, is part of that slippage. You voted for trump in 2016? I did. I voted for 2016, because I felt like he was a business owner. Reporter: Since covid hit in March, over 1.25 million filed for unemployment in north Carolina. We lost a lot of income and we did lose some staff because they were afraid to work in these conditions. If the economy improved in the last couple of months, and you heard some things from trump that sounded helpful, would you then consider voting for Donald Trump again? I would never vote for Donald Trump again, ever, in my life. If my life depended on it. I wouldn't. Reporter: North of Raleigh is a man caught in between. Have you always voted Republican? I have. Yep. And this year, undecided? Yep, right now I am. That's right. Reporter: Ross is the type of suburban voter that trump needs to keep and Biden needs to court. I think a lot of people would look at you and say, how can you still be undecided? Trump president for four years. Biden around for a lot of time. You know, it ends up being kind of policy versus person in my mind. I more align with the Republican party in terms of their ideas about the platforms that they run the country from, but then you look at president trump the way he acts personally, but the former vice president projects a sense of leadership that you kind of expect from a role of president. Thanks to Martha and Nate

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.