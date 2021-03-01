Transcript for 'We did very well in vote by mail ... early vote': Stacey Abrams on Georgia runoffs

Georgia runoffs which determine control of the senate. The latest fivethiryeight polling shows the race nearly deadlocked. Republican David perdue trails Democrat Jon ossoff by a percentage point while Kelly Loeffler trails Raphael Warnock by almost two points in the special election. Rachel Scott is in Atlanta with the very latest. Good morning, Rachel. Reporter: Martha, good morning. Georgia already seeing record voter turnout for a special election. More than 3 million have cast their ballot here. With 48 hours to go one of the Republicans in the race, David perdue, is on the sidelines in self-quarantine after coming into close contact with a campaign staffer who tested positive for covid-19. The stakes could not be higher. Republicans are calling this their last line of defense. Democrats say what happens here in Georgia will set the course of Joe Biden's presidency. To pull this off Democrats have to win both of their races. That would bring the split in the senate to 50/50 and vice president elect kamala Harris would be the tiebreaking vote. If one of those Democrats lose the race, Republicans will have the majority in the senate. At this point it's all about turning out the base to vote. That's why tomorrow yill see president trump and President-Elect Joe Biden will be campaigning here. Even though Joe Biden was the first Democrat to win the state of Georgia in 30 years, runoffs in this state have favored Republicans. Then on the flip side, you have some Republicans concerned that the president's own words that the election is rigged and the runoffs are invalid will cost them majority in the senate, Martha. Rachel, thanks very much. Let's bring in the former democratic leader in the Georgia house of representatives and the founder of fair fight, Stacey Abrams. Good morning to you. We've seen the polls that give Democrats a slight edge. Is there anything you're seeing on the ground that gives you concern? No concern. Just a great deal of urgency. We did very well in vote by mail and we did very well in early vote. We know election day will be the high turnout day for Republicans. We need Democrats who ha cast their ballots to turn out. If they have any questions go to iwillvote.com to find their polling places. Two months ago, even as Joe Biden was G Georgia, Jon ossoff trailed David pdue by nearly 90,000 votes. In the special election the Republican candidates combined for 50,000 more votes than the Democrats. I know that 75,000 new voters have been registered since early November. How certain are you that those are Democrats? We're very certain that most of those are Democrats given the composition based on race and age. Let's be clear, we know a number of people that voted for Joe Biden as Democrats sometimes just skip the rest of the ballot. They came out to vote for the president because the number of low propensity voters who came out for Democrats. What we're so excited about is we haven't stopped reaching those voters. Millions of contacts have been made. Thousands of new registrations have been held. We know at least 100,000 people who did not vote in the general election are voting in this election. They're disproportionately young and disproportionately people of color. Does Joe Biden's win show it was more about president trump than it was representative of some kind of idea logic shift to the left in the state. Not at all. For new voters, especially those of color, there's a tendency for them to vote when they know the certainty of the outcome. For a number of new voters they'll vote only when they're confident. That's why we've spent this time educating votersbout Jon ossoff and Raphael Warnock. They've chris-crossed the state. We believe we closed the distance and that voters know them and are voting for them. You talk about the enthusiasm and getting them out to vote and how you're doing it. They know about the two if they didn't come out in the general election, how are you convincing them of the importance of the senate race? In fact, it's the Republicans who have done it for us. Their refusal to pass $2,000 relief checks. Their refusal to support municipal governments. You have a lot of people who are frontline workers. You have firefighters, teachers and municipal workers who have been struggling to make sure that their families survive the covid-19 pandemic and the Republicans balked at any support. The hypocritical idea that it's okay to support business, but not to support the business of government, the business of serving the people has galvanized voters. They feel the real consequences of covid-19 in Georgia where we've had more than 630,000 infections, 10,000 deaths and hospitals at capacity. Republicans have no intention of responding to covid-19 and they know we need a President-Elect Joe Biden to have a partnership in the senate and that's why Joe Biden needs Raphael Warnock and Jon ossoff. Joe Biden and president T will be there. Do you believe that president trump's unsubstantiated claims that the election there and across the nation was rigged hurt him there? I think it's alys dangerous to undermine the integrity of elections without evidence. When we challenged voter suppression, we proved it. We were able to correct for it in many ways. That's why we saw a dramatic increase in turnout from 2018 to 2020 where more voters wereble to cast their ballot and have it counted. In contrast, the continued notion that undermines the election is having a deleterious effect on Republicans. My mission is to ensure that everyone trusts the system and we make certain it's a system that's worthy of that trust. You know that some Republicans are arguing that president trump's efforts to undermine the election are no different than yours in 2018 where you didn't concede the gubernatorial race. I know you say that's different. It's different circumstances. Are you concerned about that reputation? It's not simply different circumstances. It's apples wling balls. I pointed out there were a series of actions taken that impeded the ability of voters to cast their ballots. In almost every one of those circumstances the courts agreed as did the state's legislature. We saw the evisceratioof exact match. We saw that people could vote absentee. We saw an expansion of training and an investment in local polling places so people had the ability to cast their ballots. We saw reduction in lines from eight to ten hours to 30 minutes. These are all things we proved in court and we sought remedies to. By contrast president trump has lost every single one of his challenges in the state of Georgia and he has no evidence. An audit, the fourth of this election, found there was zero fraud in our signature match process. One person inadvertently signed for her husband against the otherwise we know the signatures match and the process worked. We'll leave it there. Good luck to you this week.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.