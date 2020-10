Transcript for Six for the Win: Pennsylvania voters share their thoughts ahead of the election

We join you this morning from the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia. Battleground Pennsylvania once again set to play a key role in this consequential. And contentious election. Around this point four years and no trump behind in the polls by four points ultimately winning this date in 26 dean. Bite less than one point today he's down by six percentage points according to 538 polling average. And while 52%. Of suburban Pennsylvania voters went for trump in 26 dean. Helping to put him over the edge according to one recent poll nearly 60%. Of likely voters in the Pennsylvania suburbs. Are now backing Brighton. Our partners at 538 say Pennsylvania is the state. Most likely to be the tipping point in 20/20. Potentially putting either candidate over the top. And with just one week and two days to go to the final votes co would cases are searching across America. More cases reported on Friday than any other day since the pandemic began. Now more than eight point five million cases nationwide. And overnight. We learned the vice president's chief of staff has tested positive. Despite being considered a close contact to the top aide pence is set to stick with his current schedule continuing to campaign. It's against this backdrop that both candidates are making their final pitches and with few days left in this cycle every moment counts. Both campaigns barnstorming Pennsylvania this week. But so many voters have already made up their minds at least 57. Million Americans have cast their ballots. This morning we begin with the voices of voters where they stand at this critical juncture in a race where anything can happen. The last installment of our series six for the win. Driving through Pennsylvania. It's easy to see the intensity. Of election fever. From the cities to the suburbs stretching to the rural areas campaign signs compete with the fall foliage for top billing. I'm gonna say everything all his policies I agree with her in 2% about ten miles west of Philadelphia. Sixty year old and is so let's state. He's the kind of enthusiastic supporter of the trump campaign hopes will prevail at this must win state. Anything over the last four years that has given you pot. I'm missing no. This point because when I'm researching what he does site. There's facts backing up my C social medium very active in social media like do my research. Things that he brings up are exactly let me and my friends talk about in our kitchen. When we're sitting around having drinks and talking about politics and Garmin he's exactly spot one. And 26 dean results from the keystone state what one of the big shocker. Trump winning the long time democratic stronghold by a slim 40000. Votes added nearly six million cast. Who did you vote for a 26 game. Trump Donald Trump who are you voting for and 22 and Biden Joseph Biden there are worrisome signs for trial. Some who voted for him four years ago have soured on the president. 430 somethings Morgan and Katie Harris parent to two children. It has been just too much. I think it's it's the noise of everything I kind of feel like my voice some days it's lost in just the noise about. The polarization. With the race relations with George Floyd's death. With. Code did he have many opportunities again to come together and say look let's let's figure this out to gather. Let's be a unifier and I mean time and time again he's given its opportunities. To act presidential. And he got them. I'm just hoping that a bad joke and maybe tone the noise down if nothing else and maybe just at least bring some professionalism. Back some com. Don't tweets. Just the basics. Judy you were you're registered Republicans are. Obama. Trump. And now. Now Joseph Biden. Retiree Judy your total it says it was the pandemic. That changed her mind Pennsylvania was one of the states to get hit hard early. Almost 9000. Have died right year. When the virus initially hit. Neighbors friends here in my community. We made over a thousand masks for the hospitals nursing homes friends. And it was a lot of work and then he had the disrespect and underwear on yes. Judy is a member of a highly coveted demographic suburban women who voted for trump in 2016. But who switch to support Democrats in twenty AT her Taliban's. Campaign signs which she thinks helps keep the temperature down. Are your friends with. Trump supporters very few people talk about it unless you're in close quarters give a sense that others feel the same way you do who may have voted for him. Now. This which is what bothers me. I don't know how I can support him. You just treat people Italy and. Where ten days left. May come down to Pennsylvania. Miguel Rivera doesn't like what he hears from the Democrat. So you would be surprised this a lot of people or even Philadelphia. Voted for that report from body doubles and mean necessarily that dear Republican. But that the candidate that is very is the one to pull me isn't what brighter future for them to us Russell. Born in Puerto Rico Rivera has in Pennsylvania for more than 25 years. Any thinks it's trump who promises the brighter future. He's gone a lot forward. Hispanic. And black community's intense of creating employment. So he'll become a second time trump voter on Election Day. Early voting here has been as wildly popular as across the rest of the country. With nearly a million and a half ballots returned by mail already in Pennsylvania. They don't start counting them until Election Day. Which pretty much guarantees that nation's focus will remain intense for days.

