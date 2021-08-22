'I was wrong' to boost U.S. troops to build Afghan army: Fmr. Joint Chiefs chair

More
Martha Raddatz interviews former Joint Chiefs chair Admiral Mike Mullen on "This Week."
4:05 | 08/22/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 'I was wrong' to boost U.S. troops to build Afghan army: Fmr. Joint Chiefs chair

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"4:05","description":"Martha Raddatz interviews former Joint Chiefs chair Admiral Mike Mullen on \"This Week.\"","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/ThisWeek","id":"79589169","title":"'I was wrong' to boost U.S. troops to build Afghan army: Fmr. Joint Chiefs chair","url":"/ThisWeek/video/wrong-boost-us-troops-build-afghan-army-fmr-79589169"}