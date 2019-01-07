-
Now Playing: 4000-year-old Lahun pyramid opens to the public
-
Now Playing: 4,000-year-old Egyptian pyramid open to visitors for first time
-
Now Playing: Restored: Apollo mission control center
-
Now Playing: Social media-themed water park just opened in Orlando
-
Now Playing: Summer vacations that won't break the bank
-
Now Playing: Delta, JetBlue offer Dominican Republic waivers
-
Now Playing: US woman fatally attacked by sharks while snorkeling in Bahamas
-
Now Playing: Reports of multiple sightings of great whites off Cape Cod, officials confirm
-
Now Playing: Woman left behind on Air Canada flight: 'This is a nightmare'
-
Now Playing: Families go head-to-head for the trip of a lifetime!
-
Now Playing: Captain Chelsey 'Sully' Sullenberger weighs in on Boeing's deadly crashes
-
Now Playing: Teen recalls terrifying shark attack
-
Now Playing: Turbulence sends flight attendant into the ceiling
-
Now Playing: Violent turbulence throws flight attendant into ceiling
-
Now Playing: Boeing executives apologize for deadly plane crashes
-
Now Playing: Nik Wallenda appears live on 'GMA' from 50 feet in the air
-
Now Playing: Ride with 'GMA' on the new Harry Potter coaster at Universal Orlando
-
Now Playing: Philadelphia dad surprised with a family vacation to Aruba
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' is heading to Philly for pop-up show
-
Now Playing: Miami has a 7-acre hidden lagoon no one knows about