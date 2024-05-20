Bear finds nothing to eat in Florida garage fridge

A bear in Florida out looking for an evening snack couldn't have been more disappointed after going through the effort to enter a resident's garage and open up their refrigerator.

May 20, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live